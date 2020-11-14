Menu
Kylee Leniz

February 19, 2004 – November 1, 2020

On November 1, 2020 Heaven gained another angel. Kylee was born in Elko, NV on February 19, 2004 to Shannon Sanders and Inaki Leniz.

Kylee enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved hanging out at the pool with her cousins, and weekends at the lake with her besties. Whether it was nights at the gym playing volleyball with her mom and sisters, or following her dad to the ball fields she always had a beautiful smile on her face. She was always helping out; either helping her grandparents in the garden, or covering a shift at work, she was there.

Her happiness affected everyone she was around, especially her sisters, brother's nieces and nephews. Hi Hi you will truly be missed!


Published by Elko Daily on Nov. 14, 2020.
