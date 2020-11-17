Robert Llewellyn Jensen

February 12, 1939 – November 10, 2020

Robert Llewellyn Jensen of Carlin, Nevada ended his Earthly Watch on Tuesday, November 10th at the age of 81 after a well-lived life serving his country and family. Robert was born in Pocatello, Idaho on February 12, 1939 to his parents Darrel Jensen and Margaret Nelson. He worked on his family's farm as a youth, and then joined the U.S. Navy at seventeen years old. With the love of his life, Launa Jensen by his side, he served in the Navy for twenty years. During that time, they lived all over the country as they raised their three children: Thomas, Terri, and Tina. The Jensen family settled in Carlin in 1975 after Robert's military retirement. He used his knowledge of aviation mechanics to work for a variety of local mining companies and state jobs. Robert and Launa owned and operated the Mexican Joint in Carlin for several years.

Robert enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, old cars, air shows, and long cruises on dirt roads. He especially enjoyed camping with the family and watching the kids play sports. He loved his dogs, which he tenderly referred to as his mutts. Robert continued to serve his country through actively participating in the American Legion Post 32, W.W. Manning. He recruited his family to help with the annual Memorial Day flag ceremony, Fourth of July BINGO and parade, and Veterans Day Dinner for many years.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Darrel Jensen and Margaret Nelson, his stepfather Dee Nelson, his sisters Maurene and Elaine, and his wife Launa Jensen. He is survived by his three brothers Darrel Jensen (Vivian), Dennis Dunson (Elaine), and James Nelson (Carla), his children Thomas Jensen (Deanna), Terri Sirotek (Tim), and Tina Garner (Wendell Robinson), 11 Grandchildren, 25 Great- Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and countless others that he loved as his own.

Services for Robert will be held on Friday, November 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Elko Basque Clubhouse. His family will be wearing R.E.D. Friday shirts to honor his service and invite you to wear red as well. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to American Legion Post 32, W.W. Manning (c/o Renee Lesbo 372-4 Mountain City Hwy, Elko, NV 89801).