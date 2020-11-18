Menu
Search
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond Eugene Paoli
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Raymond Eugene Paoli

March 1, 1933 – November 12, 2020

Devoted husband of Kay for more than 63 years; Cherished father of Lora (Russ) Minter, Mark (Margaret) Paoli, Linda (Greg) Williams, Cheryl Paoli (Stan), and Annette Paoli (Scott); Beloved grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of three; Treasured brother of Joann Kern, Louise Aguirre (Frank) and Ralph Paoli (Judy); Precious son of Gus and Lena; Steadfast and reliable friend, godfather, and mentor to many.

Ray will be remembered for: his unconditional love of family and friends; his passion for fishing and camping; his enjoyment of cooking and sharing meals with others; his dedication to many causes including Humboldt Highroads and the Shovel Brigade; his commitment to Elko and Nevada; his sense of adventure; his readiness to lend a hand and convey his knowledge; and, for creating and sharing good times with everyone who crossed his path.

There is an empty seat at our pinocle game, a left-handed fishing reel without an owner, a secluded place in the mountains without a visitor, a secret ingredient missing in the spaghetti sauce, a broken appliance without a fix, and an everlasting empty space in our hearts. Rest in peace Ray. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

A celebration of Ray's life is planned for next summer or whenever the world is a safer place. Those wishing to offer condolences can visit the Tribute Wall at www.burnsfuneralhomenv.com. For those wishing to make a donation in Ray's name, the family suggests giving to the Northeastern Nevada Museum.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Elko Daily on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.