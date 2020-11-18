Timothy Patrick Garrett

February 16, 1953 - November 13, 2020

Timothy Patrick Garrett was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 peacefully in his home. Tim was born on February 16, 1953 in Lovelock, NV to William Arthur Garrett and Mary E. Huerta Garrett. Tim lived his life with integrity and grit. His most valuable legacy was his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. Family was life to Tim. It was not unusual to walk in his home and see Tim in his easy chair surrounded by his children and grandchildren and his wife Lin sitting next to him at his side. Tim and Lin opened their home and their hearts to children through the state foster system. Along with 9 children they both fostered many children over the years. They taught their children and any child that entered their home about the blessing of family and hard work. Tim did this through his long standing work ethic every day. He believed in earning a living and supporting those he loved. To many of his siblings, children, nieces, and nephews, he was the patriarch of the Garrett family. He was always just a phone call away if anyone needed advice in schooling, job placements, and or relationships. He will be remembered for his wise words of wisdom, patriotism, and his passion for history.

He graduated from Pershing County High School. He worked at Eagle Pitcher in Lovelock for 16 years. He was blessed with four children from his first marriage. He met the love of his life and his best friend Linda Maher Garrett in 1987. They were married on June 15, 1991. They spent their years together in love and laughter. The Garrett home was blessed with laughter and great moments of storytelling. He worked at Newmont Gold Company from May 1987 and retired in May 2017 from Mill 6 Control Room. It was very rare for him to take a day off unless he was on a family vacation. Tim and Lin became a vital part of the Spring Creek community while raising their children thru the sports programs. After retirement Tim and Lin were able to make great memories during their travels across this country to visit family in the Mid-West and back East. Tim and Lin were seldom seen apart. To his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews he embodied the meaning of a father, a provider, and a sound place to find shelter in times of need.

Tim is preceded in death by his father, William Garrett II and grandparents, Manuel Huerta and Deloris Garcia Huerta, William Arthur Garrett, Sr. and Irene Croffland Garrett. Tim is survived by his mother, Mary Garrett; his wife, Linda Garrett; siblings, Judy (Bill) Donaldson, Helen (Ward) Wood, Jeanne Reed, Art (Roxanne) Garrett, and Suzi (Ethan) Burlingham; his children; Stacee Henry, Mandee Tysor, Tim (Lupe) Garrett, Misty (Michael) Wilkes, Brittany Garrett, Brooke (Sean) Vanderlinden, Maylyn (Cody) White, Mathew Garrett, and Joseph Garrett; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

There will be a viewing at Burns Funeral Home in Elko Friday at 5pm to 7pm followed by a Rosary from 7pm to 8pm. Services will be held on Saturday at 1pm at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko.