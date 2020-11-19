Frank "Pancho" Gallegos

February 10, 1926 – November 13, 2020

Frank "Pancho" Gallegos passed away at the Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake City on November 13, 2020, at the age of 94. His parents were Pablo Dominguez (from Guanajuato, Mexico) and Aniceta Jasso Gallegos (from Del Rincon Guanajuato, Mexico). Frank was born February 10, 1926, and was given the name Jose Francisco Gallegos. Jose later became known as Frank, Pancho, Grandpa, and Papa. In 1953, he married Isabel Chilimidos and they spent the next 67 years together. They had six boys and one girl.

Frank is one of 10 children. Those who preceded him in death are his sisters, brothers, mom, dad, son, and great-great-grandson. They include sisters Ramona English, Mary Mendoza, Irene Medina, and Becky Podgorny. His brothers Al Gallegos, John Gallegos, and Chris Gallegos. His son Ronnie Villalobos and great-great-grandson Dominic A. Riggins.

Those surviving Frank are his wife Isabel (Liz): sons, Nick Villalobos, Fred Gallegos, Rick Gallegos (Nancy), Paul Gallegos (Jene), and Joe Gallegos (Laura); daughter Francis DaRonche (Ron); and brothers Lupe and Mory Gallegos. Frank's 16 grandchildren survive him: Tristan Villalobos, Lucas Villalobos (Page), Nickademus Villalobos (Jessica Martinez), Sharmane Moreno (Eugene), Jennifer Beaty, Christopher Gallegos (Lauren), Randi Freyer (Darren), RJ DaRonche (Ashlee), Angel Sherman, Roni Nielson (Danny), Brandy Daniels (Ty), Tony DaRonche, Juan Gallegos, Sara Gilligan (Shane), Whitney Zulim (Matt), and Erica Gallegos (Bryan Lopez). Also surviving Frank are his 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Frank was a World War II veteran. He was a diesel mechanic for the USS MEGREZ. He worked as a car mechanic throughout his life, as well as, a police officer for the City of Wells. His other areas of work included Hill Airforce Base, Supp Motors, Stenovich Motors, Vogue Laundry, FLJ Repair, El Burrito, and an Elko Walmart Greeter. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, westerns, reading, and of course family celebrations featuring a hearty meal of enchiladas and beer!

One of the most courageous moments of his life is surviving cancer for the past 36 years. He was diagnosed with acute leukemia and endured five years of chemo. Funeral services will be planned at a later date but condolences may be sent to Liz Gallegos, 388 Fir Street, Elko, NV 89801.

We will miss our grandpa, his laughter, humor, and his love. Until we meet again, much love, the Gallegos family.