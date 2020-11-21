James Martin Tatomer

June 12, 1948 – October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, James Martin Tatomer, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at age 72.

James was born on June 12, 1948 in Elko, Nevada to Daniel Tatomer Sr. and Evelyn (Sorensen) Tatomer. James was a Vietnam era Veteran in the United States Army, serving his country from 1969 until 1971. He received his associate degree from San Joaquin Delta College in 1968. He worked as an Operating Engineer for over 30 years. On March 22, 1980, he married Karen Elaine (Smalley). They raised three sons, Jason, Christopher, and Nicholas.

James had a passion for music, especially playing the guitar. He played in a band called Patchwork and even tried pursuing a career in music before becoming an Operating Engineer. James was an active member of the North Valley Bambino baseball program in the 1990's. He also loved watching baseball and fishing at Pyramid Lake. Both the love of baseball and fishing were passions that were passed on to his sons.

James was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, his mother Evelyn, his wife, Karen, and his brother Bill. He is survived by his three children, Jason, Christopher, Nicholas, his brother Daniel, his sister Sherrill, his grandson, Caleb, and many nephews and nieces. A wake will be held at a time in the future when gatherings are more acceptable. Please contact Nicholas or Jason for details.