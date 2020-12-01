Menu
Wendel Theo Aslett, 93, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of November 24, 2020 in Elko, Nevada.

Wendel was born July 1, 1927, in Burly Idaho to Theo Aslett and Edith Biggs, the oldest of three sons. At a young age he joined the family in working as a heavy equipment operator, and throughout his life worked throughout the Idaho, Utah, and Nevada regions. In 1945 he joined the Merchant Marines along with his brother Zan where they served together for a brief time.

He married his sweetheart, Ella (Glidden) Aslett on February 23, 1947, in Elko, Nevada, and together they had five sons: Robert, Lyne, Jerry, Allan, and John.

Wendel was known for his love of airplanes and flying, and over the years owned and flew several airplanes. He also had a love of motorcycles, as well as model airplanes, which he built and flew himself for many years.

Most of all, Wendel's family will remember him as a good husband, father, and grandfather, and he brought joy into their lives with his smile and sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Zan and Ronald, as well as sons Allan and John.

He is survived by his wife, Ella, and sons and their spouses: Robert and Debbie, Lyne and Janet, and Jerry, also, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service will be held Monday, November 30th at Sunset Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 1, 2020.
