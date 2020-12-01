James (Steve) Cummins

August 18, 1942 – November 24, 2020

James (Steve) Cummins passed away peacefully in his home in Elko, NV on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Steve was born August 18, 1942 in Harrisburg, IL to Charlene and James Flannel and was raised by his grandparents, Charlie and Ethel Cummins.

On June 3rd, 1961, Steve married Mary Elizebeth (Beth) Emery. They had two children, Scot Cummins and Janet Smith (Cummins). Steve had 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He worked for many years as a miner and heavy equipment operator. He also spent several years as an organizer for the United Mine Workers of America and The Operating Engineers which he thoroughly enjoyed. He retired at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, son Scot, daughter Janet, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 5 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

Per his request, no memorial service has been planned.