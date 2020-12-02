Leila Rae Hoffman

March 30, 1935 – November 18, 2020

Leila Rae Hoffman born March 30, 1935 to Aurelio and Juanita Miglioretto in Elko, NV passed away on November 18, 2020. Leila was an avid gardener and recipe/cookbook collector. She could read a cookbook from front to back just as if she were reading a novel. She loved to share her recipes with her kids, grandkids, neighbors and even the check-out clerk at the grocery store. Cooking was one of her favorite things. Tweaking almost every recipe just a little was typical of her. She enjoyed having her family around the table with good food and lots of gabbing.

She talked to all her plants, be it a rosebush, tulip or vegetable. She praised them and thanked them for their beauty, fragrance and their bounty. She appreciated every plant individually as she would walk through her yard and breathe in nature-her alter. She was always excited with the first buds in the springtime and couldn't wait to get her hands in the soil. Besides loving her family, she loved her animals. Whether a stray cat followed her home or adopting a shelter animal, she gave each and every one of them a warm home to belong to. She was the 'Master Storyteller'. No quick stories from Leila Rae. She painted the background of each and every story like a Bob Ross painting. She had a phenomenal way of making you feel as if you were right in the middle of the story and you could hardly wait for the next chapter to begin.

Our mom and Grandma always without fail would put us in 'The White Light' whether traveling, applying for a job, or just going through a tough time. She would remind us that 'Everything will turn out in the Right and Perfect Way'. She was preceded by her husband, Edward B. Hoffman just thirty days prior to her death. She is survived by her children; Frank Fanelli Jr., Joseph Fanelli, Maria McCartney and Angela Wetzel (Terry); sisters, Cheryl Miglioretto, Pamela Pedrini and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. A private celebration of her life will be held next spring.