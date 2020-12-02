Edward B. Hoffman

January 5, 1936 – October 19, 2020

Edward B. Hoffman, born January 5, 1936 to Emmert and Mary Hoffman in Flemington, NJ passed away on October 19, 2020. At the age of 19 Edward joined the Navy. He proudly served his country for 20 years. After his retirement from the Navy, Edward worked at the VA as a pharmacy technician for many years.

Edward loved numismatics. He was an avid collector and seller of coins, paper money, tokens, medals and stamps. He was the owner of Ed's Coins and Currency for more than 40 years. His knowledge was extensive. He was often hired for his expertise to assess large estates involving numismatics. He was quick with a smile and always wanted to help in any way even if that meant learning something new. Edward would gather marigold seeds in the fall and then distribute them around his neighborhood at Christmastime.

He was a sweet and gentle soul if ever there was, with one of the driest senses of humor ever! Edward was married to Leila Rae Hoffman in 1982. He is survived by his son, Daniel Hoffman (Yvette), his daughter Mary Skupien (Eddie) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. A private celebration of his life will be next spring.