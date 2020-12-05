Francis Schultz

September 21, 1936 – December 1, 2020

Our beloved father and friend passed away on a heart filled December 1, 2020 at the age 84. Fran was born on September 21, 1936 in Greenfield, Massachusetts to the proud parents Frank and Eleanor Schultz. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1958 and a few short years later married JoAnne on July 14, 1962. They were blessed with two wonderful children (Patrick & Tina) and shared an amazing 54 years of marriage creating memories and an extensive family that continues to grow!

Although a 30-year resident of Elko, Fran lived and shared many great adventures across the great Southwest including Ouray, Mina, Golden Colorado, and many others. He enjoyed exploring with his family the San Yuan Mountains, Great Basin, and the vast mountain ranges of New Mexico. And all the while collecting bottles, minerals, and creating family memories. He also enjoyed dancing with JoAnn and expanding his hobby & interest in trains.

Upon ascending into heaven, he was greeted by the Lord; his lovely wife JoAnn; his parents Frank & Eleanor; parents in-laws Ramsey & Ann.

He is survived by his son, Patrick (Terri) Schultz; daughter Tina (Dave) Lyons. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Jessie, Amanda (Joe), Johnny (Keirsten), David, Jackie and great grandchild Blake, Eleanor Ann, Beckett and Lance.

His family invites you to celebrate life with a viewing on Monday, December 7th, between 4-6:00PM at Burns Mortuary 895 Fairgrounds Rd, with morning services on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00AM at St Joseph's Catholic Church 1035 C ST.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the memory of Fran to Elko's senior center 'The Terrace by the View' 1795 Ruby View Drive, Elko, NV 89801 (online http://www.elkoseniors.org/Donation.html) or to your local charitable organization.