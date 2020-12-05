Jim H. Engdahl

September 3, 1942 – November 24, 2020

Surviving family: Donna Engdahl, wife; Dennis Engdahl, son; Abigail Engdahl Adams, daughter; sisters Eloise Szambelan, Jean Phillips, Marsha Hewitson; brothers John Engdahl, Gary Engdahl; aunt and uncle Don and Dona Engdahl; other children Jaime Engdahl, Sean Engdahl, Elea Sutter.

Jim Engdahl retired in 2007 from OMSI, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, in Portland, OR. He worked as the Exhibit Shop Manager designing and building science exhibits enabling children to enjoy hands-on science learning and fun. He was a master woodworker, mechanic, computer whiz, and Commercial Hot Air Balloon pilot.

Mr. Engdahl was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict. He was fortunate to be attached to an engineering battalion in Thailand due to his architectural experience. His battalion built an asphalt road through the jungle for local villagers who worked alongside the American servicemen. He wanted to be able to communicate directly with the Thai people, so he learned to speak, read, and write their language. He thoroughly enjoyed practicing his Thai with college students who worked in a small Thai restaurant in downtown Portland, OR.

The Engdahls moved to Spring Creek, NV in 2007 from West Linn, OR because they so enjoyed flying hot air balloons in the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival every year. Mr. Engdahl served on the boards for the Northeastern Nevada Museum, Ruby Mountain Hot Air, Inc., and L.A.S.S.O., the Local Animal Shelter Support Organization. He was a member of the Spring Creek Ruby Mountain Lions Club.

Donations in Mr. Engdahl's memory are being accepted by the Northeastern Nevada Museum, 1515 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801, 775-738-3418.