Judith Nan DeWitt

January 24, 1945 – December 2, 2020

Judy was born in Red Mountain, California on January 24, 1945 to Bert and Jean Worley. Judy grew up on the beaches of California surfing, and working as a lifeguard and roller skating carhop.

At the age of 17 she went to Alaska to spend time with her brother, Sam Worley. There she met his best friend Gene DeWitt from the Navy. He turned out to be the love of her life and they were married on August 14, 1962 at the North Pole on Santa Claus Lane in Fairbanks, Alaska.

They soon moved to Gene's home in Wyoming. Growing up as a city girl she thought she had moved to the lawless wild wild west. Living in Wyoming she had many adventures and many careers from secretary in the coal mines to restaurant owner, clothing store owner, homemaker and wife. After Gene retired from the mining industry they moved to Carbondale, Illinois where Judy was part owner of a landscaping business. Eventually they moved to Nevada to watch their grandchildren grow up. Judy enjoyed working and went to work for the District Attorney and then as a legal assistant until her retirement. Many of her favorite activities and hobbies included cooking, gardening, spending time at the lake with family and traveling with her daughters. But more than anything her greatest achievement was being a wife and mom. She is deeply loved and will be missed fiercely.

Judy is survived by her husband, Gene DeWitt; daughters, Kara (Rich) Coates, Sandy (Jim) Greenlund; son Michael (Jessica) DeWitt; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held.