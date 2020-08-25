Menu
Search
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wesley J. Mecham
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020

*2wCAPFb*Wesley J. Mecham

June 18, 1954 – August 20, 2020

Wes passed away peacefully at a memory care center in Idaho Falls, due to complications of dementia. He started working in his father's shop in Bakersfield at the age of 14. Wes worked in the oil fields and finally broke away and came to work in Elko for P&H. He was an accomplished machinist, hunter and fisherman.

Wes is survived by his wife of Challis Id; sister, Rebecca Shell, of Dayton Oh; daughter, Monica Piguee of Broomfield Co. and three grandchildren; Jacob, Joseph and Jordan. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.