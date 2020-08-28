Irene Pearl Hines

September 1, 1929 – August 23, 2020

Irene Pearl Hines returned to her heavenly father at the age of 90 on August 23, 2020 with her beloved sister by her side. Irene was born on September 1, 1929 in Elko, NV to William Messerly and Ida Morse Messerly Knapp. Irene graduated from Elko High School in the class of 1948. Irene worked at Elko County Recorder's Office and retired from CP National Telephone Company with 33 years of service.

Irene married Dean Hines in 1951 and was blessed with two children. Irene was a very lovable and caring woman who had many friends. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, crafts and socializing with her friends at Highland Independent Living for the past 6 years. Irene spent the last 4 months of her life at her sister's home, where she was lovingly cared for by family and Guiding Light Hospice.

Irene was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Knapp; father, William Messerly; husband, Gerald Dean Hines; Bill Messerly, Linzy Messerly; and brothers, Paul Messerly and Ron Knapp. She is survived by her daughter, LeAnne Hines, Reno, NV; son, David Hines, Seattle, WA; sister, Sharon Mize, Elko, NV; granddaughter, Licia Peterson, Seattle, WA; brother-in-law, Norman (Carolyn) Hines, Elko, NV; two great grandchildren, many nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and in-laws in Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

There will be a viewing at 9am on September 2, 2020 at Burns Funeral Home followed by a graveside service beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of our beloved Irene Hines.