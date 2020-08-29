Katherine Karie Denham

April 12, 1989 – August 21, 2020

Katherine Karie Denham, local artist and art teacher, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 21st, at the age of 31. Karie was born in Reno, NV on April 12, 1989 and spent her earlier years in Lovelock and Spring Creek, NV. She moved to Indonesia at the age of 9 and returned to the States at 14 years old. The family returned to Spring Creek and Karie graduated from the Spring Creek High School Class of 2007. She attended the Art Institute in Las Vegas specializing in graphic design. Karie returned to the Elko area where she received her Associates degree in Accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and was pursuing her Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. When she was not busy with school, she taught children's art classes and worked at Picture This. She was active in the Elko Art Club, Art in the Park, and numerous other community activities including refurbishing the Elko High School scoreboard and the Elko City Boot Project.

Karie was passionate about her artwork, her loved ones, her students, her cats and dogs, the outdoors, and her beautiful garden.

She is survived by: fiancé Brandon Friday, parents, Bob and Carol Denham; stepmother, Sarah Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Kaleb and Joanna Denham; niece, Eliza Denham; stepbrothers, Johnny and Zach Johnson; maternal grandparents, Gil and Wanda Garcia; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Chris Denham; step-grandmother, Betty Hall; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Karie at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille, NV on September 10th at 11 am. Please bring a potluck dish, a chair, a photo to share with the family, and your stories. Donations made in Karie's memory can be made to the Elko Art Club.