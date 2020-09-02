Rita Gay Senn

September 9, 1943 – April 23, 2020

Rita Gay Senn went home to Jesus on April 23, 2020, after a short battle with cancer and a longer one with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pastor John J. Senn; her mother, Afton Herbert and her father, LaVonn Martineau. She is survived by: her sons and "daughters-in-love," John and Heather Senn, Robert and Evelyn Senn, as well as her daughter, Jennifer Willkie, grandchildren, Acacia Senn, Brittany Keller, Alex, Andrew and Zoe Willkie; sister, Karen Nicks and brothers; Earl, Vardey, Lindsey and Troy Cox. She will be missed by many more.

Rita was born in Yakima, WA on September 9, 1943. But, she spent most of her youth between St. George, UT and Las Vegas, NV.

Rita was a talented musician, artist, vocalist and gardener but her life calling was to be a middle and junior high school teacher. (Yes, she was brave.) During the course of her career she worked for the following school districts: Shawnee Mission, KS, North Mason, WA, Central Kitsap, WA, and Elko County, NV, She received many awards for being an exceptional teacher but would be the first to tell you that watching her students grow and excel was what she prized most.

While teaching was her calling, the great passion of her life was being active in the American Baptist Church. Whether she was leading or participating in choir, teaching Sunday school, attending bible studies or hamming it up as song leader at Vacation Bible School or Church camp, she gave it her all.

A private memorial service will be held at 3 PM Pacific time on September 6, 2020 for family. Social distancing will be in effect. Friends are encouraged to join us virtually at: https://ey-caas.my.webex.com/ey-caas.my/j.php?MTID=m1e84aa3d76170659425b324728e6fbf7. Rita's Facebook page has been memorialized and we would love to hear any thoughts or memories you might have of her. Rita.https:/www.facebook.com/rita.senn.585

We ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alzheimer's society or the American Autism Society.