Virginia Marianne Glaser

1926 -2020

Virginia Marianne Glaser, 93, passed away at her Halleck home on August 31, 2020. Marianne was born in Los Angeles, in 1926, to Bulkeley and Virginia Licking Wells. When she was 6, she and her younger brother Buck were sent from their home in San Francisco to be raised by

her maternal grandparents. Marianne grew up on the Licking Ranch in Battle Mountain. The family worked hard to keep the ranch operating during the years of the Great Depression and World War II.

Her life was dedicated to education: teaching, learning and sharing new things, whether in the classroom, at home, or in the community.

Marianne received her business/education degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1947. She was a proud member of the Tri Delta sorority and told many stories of campus life during the war years. After graduation, she accepted a position at Carlin High School and for several years enjoyed teaching Spanish, typing, and shorthand, and coaching the girl's basketball team. While teaching in Carlin she met Arthur Glaser on a double date, and though she had once vowed "I'll never marry a rancher," she passed up a Fulbright Scholarship in Norway, and the two were married in 1951. The couple made their lifelong home on the Glaser Ranch in Halleck where they raised their four children.

Marianne did the ranch bookkeeping, cooked for the crews during summer hay seasons and fall roundups, and proved to be a tireless partner in all aspects of the ranch. She and Arthur were known for their good humor and warm hospitality. Stories abound of memorable meals, adventures, and cookhouse pranks. Once her children left home, she served as a substitute teacher in the Elko County Schools and proudly worked at the Halleck Post Office, serving as Postmaster until the office closed in 2003.

Marianne volunteered in the community throughout her life. For many years, she drove to Elko from the ranch to teach daily swimming lessons for the Red Cross program. She could always be counted on for chaperoning school trips, sewing cheerleader uniforms, and supporting her children's interests. As a 4-H leader she was a patient teacher of sewing, cooking, and gardening. To honor her contributions to the Elko County Fair and the community, she was named the 2014 Elko County Fair Parade Grand Marshal.

Marianne and Arthur were recognized by Great Basin College and by the University of Nevada for their contributions to higher education and the state of Nevada. Marianne served on the boards of the Elko County Library and Western Folklife Center. She was a member of the Elko County Cattlewomen, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and the Navy League. She collected oral histories for the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society and helped restore and refinish the Halleck Bar, which is now a central feature at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

She and Arthur loved to travel and enjoyed the good times spent with a far flung circle of friends and extended family. We will miss her sparkling blue eyes, beautiful smile, and generous spirit.

Marianne was preceded in death by her brother and husband. She is survived by children Susan (Peter) Church; Alan (Cyd McMullen) Glaser; Meg Glaser, and Matt (Jenn) Glaser; and grandchildren Andrew and James Church and Austin and Rachel Glaser. The family is thankful for the many years of care provided by Rosie Holodnick and Dr. David Hogle.

No immediate memorial services are planned due to concerns about COVID-19. Donations in Marianne's memory can be made to the Western Folklife Center, Northeastern Nevada Museum, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice.