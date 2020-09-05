JAMES KENNETH McCULLOUGH

November 18, 1935 – August 28, 2020

Ken McCullough, 84, of Carlin, Nevada passed away at home on August 28, 2020. Ken was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.

Ken was born in Edenwold, Tennessee, but spent most of his youth in Detroit, Michigan. Ken served 4 years in the US Air Force. While stationed in Yuma, Arizona Ken met and married Alma Jean Logan. Ken and Alma were married 22 years and together they raised two sons and Ken's younger brother and sister in Eagle Mountain, California. Ken was very active in youth sports and activities and served as Little League baseball president and as a Boy Scouts leader.

Ken worked at Kaiser Steel Corporation in Eagle Mountain, retiring after 24 years. He relocated to Nevada and worked at Newmont Mining Corporation for 15 years.

After retiring from the paid working life, Ken went on to volunteer on a daily basis at the Carlin Senior Center for well over a decade until his illness rendered him unable to continue. Ken was nominated for and received the Samaritan Award from the Governor's Office for his contributions to the Carlin Senior Center.

Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth May Bullock McCullough and his father, S.P. McCullough; siblings, Charles and Irene. He is survived by his son David (Lorena) McCullough and his son Danny (Lisa) McCullough; sister, Patricia McCullough Olpin, and brother, Thomas McCullough; grandchildren, Angela, Danny Lee, Quinton, Ruby, Leslee, Kaylee, Kenneth and Georgia; great-grandchild, Ryatt; his girlfriend of 25 happy years, Judy Bradshaw, of Carlin, Nevada; and his ex-wife Alma McCullough, of Yuma, Arizona, with whom he enjoyed a lifelong friendship and a shared love of family.

Due to the present Covid-19 restrictions, no service outside immediate family will be held.