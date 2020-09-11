Menu
Search
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John G. Lemke

John G Lemke

February 16, 1946 – September 4, 2020

Long time Spring Creek, NV resident, John G Lemke age 74, passed away peacefully at home September 4th, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born February 16, 1946 in Bay City Michigan to Elmer and Madonna M Lemke. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Voneciel (Bonnie) Lemke, daughters; Kris Martsolf of Palisade, Colorado, Wendy (Pete Hill) of Spring Creek, NV and son, John Lemke Jr. of Spring Creek, NV, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be no services per his request. Cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Horizon Hospice PO Box 2284 Elko, NV 89803 in his name.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.