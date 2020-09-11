Menu
Clara Romero

Clara Romero

July 14, 1955 - September 4, 2020

Our Beloved Mother Clara Romero passed away on September 4, 2020. She loved her family, friends and lived her life to the fullest.

She was born in Greenriver, Utah to Daffodil Martin and Linda St. John on July 14, 1955. Clara is survided by her sons, Andrew, Dwayne, Pete and Paul (Jaclynn); grandchildren, Aumonique, Jacob, Melanie, Pete, Jadyn, Adrian and Chelsea; goddaugher, Cassandra; brothers, Lorenzo and Rick; sisters, Teresa, Lorraine, and Cindy; nieces and nephews. She is Preceded by her late husband Pete.

Clara willl be greatly missed. Your love, support and prayers have been appreciated, Catholic mass will be celebrated Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 followed by a potluck celebration of life at their residence.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
