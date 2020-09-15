Anne Braun Schott

July 11, 1921 – September 7, 2020

It is with much sadness that Anne's family announces her passing on September 7, 2020. She died peacefully at Highland Manor with their staff caring for her during these difficult times of the coronavirus.

Anne Pinet Braun Schott was born July 11, 1921 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Marie Anna Pinet Hannigan Braun and Ernest Eugene Braun. She was the youngest of seven children. We believe her parents stopped when they saw perfection. She graduated from Walnut Hills High School – with a session of summer school to pass the math. Her stories of the depression, WWII, and her youth were fascinating to listen to. Anne loved listening to her Big Band favorites while we polished her nails during our visits. She held various jobs in her youth of which the one she was most proud of was being a draftsman. There she met her husband, John R. Schott, Architect, and their marriage produced three children; Mark, Dave, and Martha. Mom and Dad later divorced. Life just gets complicated.

Around 1974 Anne moved to Florida and enjoyed the sunshine and ocean on both sides of the state. In 2002 she moved to Elko, Nevada to be closer to her family out West. Anne, with assistance, was able to maintain her independence in her apartment until the age of 95 when in 2016 she moved into Highland Manor.

Anne was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark Johnson Schott; her parents and six siblings; Mary Janet French, Martha Bogart, and brothers Thomas, Richard, William, and Theodore. She is survived by her son Dave Pinet Schott (Coleen Blazina) of Bellingham, WA; daughter Martha Anne Schott-Bernius (E. Dyril Bernius) of Spring Creek, NV; three granddaughters Hilary Bernius Griffin (Taylor) of Kankakee, IL; Hadley Schott Eaton (Taylor) of Lake Oswego, OR and Erin Bernius (Jason Talbot) of Reno, NV and two great grandchildren; Beckham Eaton and Ruby Griffin.

Anne's family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers from the following that helped her during her last 18 years in Nevada: Cimarron Village apartments, American Home Companion, Division of Aging Services, Meals on Wheels, and everyone at Highland Manor. Too many names to list in fear of leaving someone out but please know your support, kindness and care will not be forgotten.

A special sincere thanks to the family's friends, Wendy Charlebois, Maria Toledo and Dorothy Minor, that always stood by and jumped in with their love and support.

As Mom loved birthdays and so wanted to live to 100, the family has decided to hold a celebration of her life on what would have been her 100th birthday next July 11, 2021. An announcement of the details will follow closer to that date. If you desire and wish to honor her, please make a donation to your local Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice.