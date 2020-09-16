Mildred Myrle McCarley

November 10, 1923 – September 11, 2020

Mildred Myrle McCarley peacefully passed away on September 11, 2020. Millie was born on November 10, 1923 in Spanish Forks, Utah. She was the youngest of nine siblings born to Emily Annie Argyle Dudley and Joseph Edgar Dudley.

Millie moved to Elko, Nevada when she was thirteen years old with her siblings and Mother whom she worked alongside at Vogue Laundry. Millie graduated from Elko High School in 1942 and enjoyed attending the class reunions. Millie married Owen "Trim" McCarley on August 29, 1947 with her five-year old daughter, Rae Ann Kreimeyer, as her flower girl. Trim and Millie celebrated their vows with family again on August 29, 1967, and August 29, 1976. Millie worked at Vogue laundry, Commercial Hotel, the Ranchinn, was secretary to Gus Myer Construction Company who built homes on Dotta Drive, Jan Ev's before she and Trim purchased the Sears franchise in Elko. Millie was very community minded and was the driving force behind the Lamoille Women's Club's efforts to install Lamoille street signs, numbers on the Lamoille homes, and development of the Lamoille grove and cleaning of the Lamoille Cemetery. She supported the LWC Operation Smile and Canine Companion projects. Millie was a strong supporter of the Lamoille Fire Department. Millie was a member of the VFW, the American Legion since 1945, and was President twice of the Lamoille Women's Club. Millie had the honor of being the Elko County Grand Marshall in 2009 and received a plaque from the Elko Lions Club. Millie flew on the last trip of the Concorde to Paris with a group of her friends on May 7, 1993. Millie and her family took a Caribbean Cruise on the Carnival Jubilee on November 4, 1990. She loved to bowl, golf, going to the County horse races, playing cards and giving parties for family and friends.

Millie was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, and granddaughter, Deneen Lopez. Millie is survived by daughter, Rae Ann Olverholser; granddaughters, Darla (Matt) Diaz of Boise Idaho; Debbie (Brian) Emege, Dina (Allan) Einboden of Elko, Nevada; and numerous great, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Millie's funeral will be at the Bums Funeral Home for family and closest friends on August 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty and all who attend must wear masks.

It is suggested that any donations be made to the Lamoille Fire Department or the charity of your choice. Special thanks to Horizon Hospice, Genesis and Niece, Janice Rutherford for all the wonderful care given to Millie at home.