Frank Eugene Gandolfo

May 26, 1964 – September 18, 2020

Frank Eugene Gandolfo passed away on September 18, 2020, after a brief hard-fought battle with cancer. Frank was born on May 26, 1964, to Larry and Eleanor Gandolfo in Elko, Nevada. He was raised in Elko and Wells with his two siblings Elaine and Wayne.

Frank is a long time Elko County resident. He attended Elko High School where he met Junie Chiles, and the two married on August 11, 1984, they have two daughters. Frank worked in the construction business for 39 years before recently retiring.

Frank's smile and laugh were infectious and he made friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love of being outdoors, whether it was camping and fishing, attending NASCAR races or just having a bar-b-q with family and friends. Frank especially loved spending time with his four grandkids.

Frank will be missed by all those who knew him, was influenced by him over the years, and especially by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife Junie, daughters, Michelle (Matt) Nicholls and Melissa (Michael) Rogers; grandchildren; Justin, Megan, Jameson and Liam; father, Larry Gandolfo; his siblings Elaine Shields and Wayne Gandolfo and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Elko Basque Club House from 11:00-2:00. It is asked that you dress casually and wear your favorite sport or fishing shirt.