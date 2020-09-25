Wesley Lee Kite

June 25, 1930 – September 8, 2020

On September 8, 2020, Wesley Lee Kite passed away at Highland Manor at the age of 90, where he had been a resident for several years. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Houghton and Inez Kite, Twin Falls, Idaho. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Mable Kite, Elko, Nevada, and his three nephews, Mark (Sharon) Kite, Houston, Texas; Greg (Cathy) Kite, Elko, Nevada; and Brad Kite, Spring Creek, Nevada; along with numerous great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Wesley was born in Shoshone, Idaho on June 25, 1930, where he attended grade school and junior high, until moving with his parents to Twin Falls to live and graduate from high school.

The Korean War was raging and Wesley joined the U.S. Air Force flying to San Antonio, Texas for his basic training and becoming a U.S. Air Force Recruiter. After his service he enrolled at Idaho State University to pursue an Engineering Degree. After two years he transferred to the University of Moscow. During his second year he was seriously injured and spent weeks in the hospital. After leaving the hospital he worked at a casino "just for the summer" and thus began his career as a casino employee, pit boss and gaming commission member. He worked for many years in Nevada, retiring in Elko.

Wesley was an avid duck hunter and fisherman, spending many hours tying flies. He was a frequent guest at his brother's home, always bringing flowers. He delighted in buying his nephews the nosiest toys he could find.

Respecting his wishes, he was cremated at Burns Funeral Home and his ashes will be taken to Shoshone, Idaho. He will be buried at the foot of his mother's grave, where the Veterans of Foreign War will preside. He will be greatly missed.

Special thanks to Highland Manor for their loving care of Wesley for many years. Also, a thank you to Burns Funeral Home for their guidance and kindness.