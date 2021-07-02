Alan Marshall Lander

August 22, 1955 – June 22, 2021

Alan Marshall Lander, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on June 22, 2021.

Alan was born August 22, 1955, to William and Nancy Lander in Port Hueneme, CA. He graduated from Camarillo High School and enlisted in the United States Army in May 1975 where he served 4 years with 22nd Infantry Division in Fort Carson, CO and the 4th Infantry Division in Wiesbaden, West Germany, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from Southern Oregon University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology.

A talented geologist, Alan was highly respected in his chosen profession. He explored for gold from Chile to Alaska. He made significant contributions to the discovery and development of multiple world class gold deposits, especially here in Nevada. Alan always promoted workplace safety to his co-workers and contractors and led by example. Alan's genuine passion for workplace safety prompted him to broaden his role as a leader and devote the latter part of his career to the health and safety of the people in mineral exploration and mining.

In 1985, Alan married former wife Margaret and together they had two beautiful children Ellyn and Elizabeth. On April 29th, 2006, Alan married the love of his life, Tammy Lander in Elko, NV. Together they had Jill Lander and Alan adopted Tammy's youngest son, Lawrence. Alan loved the outdoors and spent many happy days fishing and hunting. Treasured memories were the times spent with his children, grandchildren, friends, and fishing trips at Baranof Wilderness Lodge in Sitka, Alaska.

He was well known by many people and was actively involved in his community. Alan loved all his family and friends unconditionally and they loved him. He had a great sense of humor and was a very loving and generous person.

Alan is survived by his loving wife Tammy Lander; children Ellyn D'Amico (Jerome), Elizabeth Lander, Jill Lander, William Wood (Illianna), Quinn Holton (Holly), and Lawrence Lander (Emma); sisters LouAnn Elliott (James), Catherine Klakoff (Theodore), Christie McCrory (George), Rebecca McCrory (William); brother Benjamin Lander (Shari); grandchildren Cynthia, Christopher and Perry, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving parents William and Nancy and brother, Henry.

"The world lost a great man. We will miss you Al. Until we meet again." – Your family and friends

A Celebration of Life for Alan is planned for July 8th at 1324 Chaparral Drive in Elko, NV from 4-7 p.m. Come celebrate Al and share your memories. Hawaiian shirts and tie-dyed shirts are optional.