Allen Bruce Pickett

December 25, 1951 – April 4, 2022

Born in Fremont, Nebraska on Christmas day and raised in Moorhead Minnesota, Al attended Sharp Elementary School in Moorhead, which he lived across the street from. He always said living directly across the street from school was both a blessing and a curse. He went on to graduate from Moorhead High School where he was a standout in nearly every sport that time allowed for. He enjoyed spending time with all of his many buddies playing pond hockey, hunting, fishing and exploring the outdoors.

Upon graduation, he took a trip out west with a few of his friends to be a ski bum in Colorado for a winter, which turned into a lifetime of love for the west and eventually, the inevitable encounter of his one true love, Erika Roberts. They first happened upon each other while walking the paths at the University of Nevada, Reno when, like a scene from a romantic movie, they caught each other's eye and Erika sheepishly dropped her arm-full of books and Al helped her pick them up. They started dating and dancing at the old Ramada Inn and the rest was history. Al had a strong passion for sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings which he passed on to his boys. He played many innings of fastpitch softball and was proud to have won the world championship on the Reno Toyota team in 1977.

They moved to Elko, Nevada when Al got a job with UPS and they bought a house in the country of Spring Creek to start their family. They raised two toe-headed boys that Al coached in every sport and taught them how to fish, hunt, build fence, and everything else a boy should know. He worked long, hard hours delivering Christmas presents to many families in Elko each of his 30 plus years at UPS in order to provide a not-for-want life for his boys. He and Erika proudly watched his boys grow into men into his retirement and visited them every chance he could when they moved away to Reno, Washington, Wisconsin, and later to Colorado. Al and Erika enjoyed taking annual trips to Hawaii to relax on the beach and to Idaho to watch the eagles soar over Payette Lake.

Al always had a smile and a joke for everyone he encountered and instilled a clear sense of right and wrong as well as a strong work ethic to his beloved boys. He loved Erika abundantly to his very last breath. They loved each other to the point where their souls were one.

Al is survived by his sons Brett and Blaine (MJ); grandchildren, Maeve and Warren; nieces and cousins. Al is preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Erika; mother Valerine; father Tommy; brother, Gene; sister, Kathleen; nephew, Bradley.

Al and Erika's Celebration of Life will be held at the Lamoille Presbyterian Church located at 317 Lamoille Highway on April 30, 2022 from 11 am to 2pm. Please bring your most joyful memories of them both as we celebrate their wonderful life together.