Andrea Lynn (Ross) Davis

November 14. 1946 – June 9, 2021

Andrea Lynn (Ross) Davis passed away on June 9, 2021 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A small service was held at Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Rifle, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 17 at 1:00 pm at the Lamoille Women's Club in Lamoille, NV. She will be laid to rest near her mother and grandfather in northern Idaho.

Andrea was born in San Mateo, California to Eric Donald Ross and Goldie Alvina Cox. She spent her childhood on the Rathdrum Prairie and Spirit Lake in northern Idaho. She graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1964 and attended North Idaho Junior College, where she sang in the acapella choir.

Andrea and Glenn Dale Davis were married on June 12, 1987 in Hawthorne, Nevada.

Previously married to John Tucker, Andrea had two daughters, Wendy and Karin.

Andrea spent most of her life as a real estate broker and appraiser in Hawthorne, NV and Spring Creek, NV.

In her early adult life, Andrea enjoyed woodworking, chukar hunting and traveling. She helped design and build several of the homes she resided in. She also loved to paint, quilt, and can the vegetables Glenn grew in their garden. She loved a variety of music and was often heard singing along.

Andrea loved people and never met a stranger. She would share Jesus' love with people in the supermarket line. Thanksgiving, her favorite holiday, was often spent with family and at least one "stranger" who had nowhere to go. Andrea loved shopping and would often give away her treasures with anyone who wanted or needed them. Her favorite places to shop were antique and thrift stores, where she never paid full price for anything. She was a member of the Lamoille Women's Club quilting group and enjoyed teaching and socializing with the women.

Andrea loved her grandchildren dearly, and formed a unique and special bond with each of them. She loved teaching them to paint, quilt, and make jewelry and play cribbage.

Andrea loved God and was active in several Elko area churches as well as her current church, Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Rifle, Colorado.

Andrea is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Glenn Dale Davis; Brother, Steve Ross; Daughters Wendy (Bud) Ringling, and Karin (Paul) Wilmot, Grandchildren Andrew Xavier Collins, Dineka Ringling, Jonika Ringling, Bradley Wilmot, and Kaylie Wilmot; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, JoAnn Case and Lesley Morehouse.

If Andrea was dear to you please visit our Facebook page for details on her Celebration of Life https://facebook.com/events/s/celebration-of-life-for-andrea/321140302720292/