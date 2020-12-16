Menu
Angela Rae Miller

August 19, 1973 – December 10, 2020

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Angela Rae Miller, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 47.

Angela was born on August 19, 1973 in Wyoming. She later moved to Nevada and married Duncan Lane Miller on June 3, 1995. Together they ran a construction company and gift shop to fulfill her passion of giving to others. Together they raised three kids, two sons, Cody and Hunter, and one daughter, Allyson.

Angela had a soul meant for giving; her passion was to give to others and help those in need. She loved music and horses and was known for her infectious personality, kind and compassionate spirit, and big heart.

Angela was preceded in death by her father Terry. She is survived by her husband Duncan, her three children, Cody, Allyson, and Hunter, and her mother Gloria.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 16, 2020.
I'm very sorry for the loss of another young beautiful wife, mother and daughter. Life is not fair.
Mike Rupe
December 19, 2020
Dear family, I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to Miller`s as they mourn the loss, of someone incredibly special to them. Ps.20:1,2
Neighbor
December 19, 2020
Our hearts hurt for you, we are so very sorry for your loss. Our family has the fondest memories of our weekends together racing. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Price Family
December 17, 2020
Angela was always so kind to me and my family. She had such a great spirit about her and she will be greatly missed! My prayers and thoughts are with you all. Rest In Peace.
Casey Berry
December 16, 2020
