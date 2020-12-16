Angela Rae Miller

August 19, 1973 – December 10, 2020

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Angela Rae Miller, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 47.

Angela was born on August 19, 1973 in Wyoming. She later moved to Nevada and married Duncan Lane Miller on June 3, 1995. Together they ran a construction company and gift shop to fulfill her passion of giving to others. Together they raised three kids, two sons, Cody and Hunter, and one daughter, Allyson.

Angela had a soul meant for giving; her passion was to give to others and help those in need. She loved music and horses and was known for her infectious personality, kind and compassionate spirit, and big heart.

Angela was preceded in death by her father Terry. She is survived by her husband Duncan, her three children, Cody, Allyson, and Hunter, and her mother Gloria.