Anieta Wilkerson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Anieta Wilkerson

February 15, 1947 - September 14, 2021

Anieta Wilkerson, beloved mother, daughter, and friend left this world to fly high with the angels after a short battle with cancer.

Anieta spent most of her life growing up in Oregon, California, Kansas and Wyoming. She had a strong work ethic and worked hard for her family. In 1965, she married Stephen Yocum and had three children that meant the world to her. Her children were her everything. She moved to Elko in 1987 and began a career at Newmont driving haul pack truck. She loved her job and all of her coworkers that became her friends.

She is survived by her three children: Carmen (William) Matlock, Nicole Sexton, Travis ( Desiree) Yocum, and 8 grandkids: Tanner Matlock, Jordan Cortez, Ashley Moore, Gabrielle Evans, Raina Evans, Kodi Crom, Nathan Yocum and Kaylee Yocum. She also had 3 great grandchildren: Parker, Sawyer and Rowan Moore.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3185 Enfield Ave, Elko at 2:00 pm. All welcome!


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
3185 Enfield Ave, Elko , NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Miss Anieta as a client at the vet clinic I work for. I enjoyed our talks together and being able to help her and her pet Angel. I'm so sorry to the family for their loss. She was such a special lady strong and caring. I will miss her dearly. Until we meet again my friend
Nicole Loving
Work
September 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this, I did your moms hair for years , always enjoyed talkin to her, prayers for all of you.
Kathy carlson
Friend
September 21, 2021
