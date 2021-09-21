Anieta Wilkerson

February 15, 1947 - September 14, 2021

Anieta Wilkerson, beloved mother, daughter, and friend left this world to fly high with the angels after a short battle with cancer.

Anieta spent most of her life growing up in Oregon, California, Kansas and Wyoming. She had a strong work ethic and worked hard for her family. In 1965, she married Stephen Yocum and had three children that meant the world to her. Her children were her everything. She moved to Elko in 1987 and began a career at Newmont driving haul pack truck. She loved her job and all of her coworkers that became her friends.

She is survived by her three children: Carmen (William) Matlock, Nicole Sexton, Travis ( Desiree) Yocum, and 8 grandkids: Tanner Matlock, Jordan Cortez, Ashley Moore, Gabrielle Evans, Raina Evans, Kodi Crom, Nathan Yocum and Kaylee Yocum. She also had 3 great grandchildren: Parker, Sawyer and Rowan Moore.

Please join us for a celebration of life on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 3185 Enfield Ave, Elko at 2:00 pm. All welcome!