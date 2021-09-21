Menu
Anita T. Geyer
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Anita T. Geyer

September 27, 1941 – September 16, 2021

Anita T. Geyer passed away Thursday due to complication of Covid pneumonia fighting a long & gallant battle succumbing at the end with her family at her side, at the North Eastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Anita loved her church family at the Seventh Day Adventist Church many friends she acquired while working at the Coffee Mug restaurant.

Anita has two living sisters: Jessica James of Elko, Elena Day of Salt Lake City: one sister Carol Hyde preceded her in death. Two sons JC & Tom; Lots of grandkids; nieces & nephews that she loved dearly. Anita was a loving wife & a mother that would do whatever her children or husband needed. She will be strongly missed. Anita asked that there will be no Funeral Services.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 21, 2021.
Jessica, So sorry for the loss of your sister. No words can really help. Know your in our prayers.
Joyce & Jim Ellison
September 22, 2021
Our condolences to all the family, she was an amazing person
Shannon Vaculin
September 22, 2021
I miss you and love you MOM REST IN PEACE !!! Your daughter HALEY OLSON - HOGAN
Haley Hogan - Olson
September 21, 2021
Anita always had a beautiful smile and warm hug for me every time we met. My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Wanda Beck
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Anita was a beautiful soul.. she will be missed deeply
Lupe Garrett
September 21, 2021
