Anita T. Geyer

September 27, 1941 – September 16, 2021

Anita T. Geyer passed away Thursday due to complication of Covid pneumonia fighting a long & gallant battle succumbing at the end with her family at her side, at the North Eastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Anita loved her church family at the Seventh Day Adventist Church many friends she acquired while working at the Coffee Mug restaurant.

Anita has two living sisters: Jessica James of Elko, Elena Day of Salt Lake City: one sister Carol Hyde preceded her in death. Two sons JC & Tom; Lots of grandkids; nieces & nephews that she loved dearly. Anita was a loving wife & a mother that would do whatever her children or husband needed. She will be strongly missed. Anita asked that there will be no Funeral Services.