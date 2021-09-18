Ardys Jean Malach

June 5, 1942 - September 16, 2021

Ardys, Ardy/Mom/Gram/RD to family and friends, Malach was born and raised on a small dairy farm in Northern Wisconsin where summers were short and winters hard without plumbing, electricity, or central heating. She grew up with three older and one younger brother who, along with all the farm work, made her tough as nails but also someone with an incredible sense of humor and knack for a practical joke from time to time. While growing up Mom had many passions including drawing, scrapbooking, hunting, fishing, star gazing, rock collecting and gardening. There wasn't a flower, plant, shrub or tree that she didn't know the name of and she even loved Dandelions. She carried these passions throughout her life and passed many of them on to her children and grandchildren.

After graduating from Butternut High School with a graduating class of nine, she began to work at Vincent Ford in Fifield Wisconsin where she met the love of her life Joe Malach. They packed up and headed to the warmer, drier climes of Elko, Nevada in 1965 which became their lifelong home. Not too long after settling in Elko, their son Joseph was born and not too long after that their daughter Ardys. Mom spent the first several years raising her children, tending an exceptional garden and making the best cherry, apple and home-grown rhubarb pies, strawberry shortcake and chocolate cakes. Dinners are her home were always filled with fresh green beans, potatoes, carrots, cucumber salad, pickled beets, squash and orange stuff. In 1972 Mom started working as a change girl at Stockmen's casino where she worked for the next 42 years, making friends and acquaintances too numerous to count, and developing a love for numismatics, country music and poetry, and playing the "one armed bandits, later buttoned bandits" to the last of her days. Mom was also an accomplished bowler for many years with averages in the 180s to 220s and loved playing various games with anyone who visited. She hosted all Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings with a huge spread for all and many kinds of entertaining Christmas gifts. She had a love for cats and always took heart to the strays. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up and become good, hard-working people in their own rights, and the greatest joy was watching the gleam in her eye at the antics of her great grandchildren.

Mom was proceeded in death by her father William and mother Alvina, her brothers Bill and Dave and her husband Joe. She is survived by brothers Allen(Virginia) and Dean(Dora), her son Joseph(Lan), daughter Ardys, grandchildren Madison(Jeff), Brooke(Barton), Jessica(Joey), Joseph(Maddie), Jacob, Jaina and Julia and great grandchildren Levi, Rome, Miya, Macie, and Kendall.

The family would like to thank Ditty at University of Utah Cancer Center, Billi Jean with Horizon Hospice and Genesis Home Health for all their help and support while Mom heroically battled the only demon she couldn't beat. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Mom's sister-in-law Dora Krause for her constant support and love throughout her life. We would also like to thank Buster Hust, Mom's constant companion through thick and thin these last several years - he made the last chapter of Mom's life full.

In lieu of flowers, please make any desired donation to Horizon Hospice, P.O. Box 2284, Elko, NV 89803, in her honor.

Services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 with a viewing at 10AM and services at 11AM at Burns Funeral Home with a reception to follow. Please come and share your stories about Mom.

The Clock of Life

The clock of life is wound but once

and no man has the power

to tell just when the hand will stop

at late or early hour.

Now is the only time you own.

Live, Love, and Toil with a will,

Place no faith in tomorrow,

For the clock may then be still!