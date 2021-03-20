Aurora Bravo

December 12, 1956 – March 6, 2021

On March 6th heaven's gates opened and welcomed Aurora into eternal life. Surely at the entrance there was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with open arms welcoming her home. What a homecoming as she saw family members that went before her.

Born on December 12, 1956 to Jesus and Eloisa M. Bravo in Elko, Nevada at the old Elko General Hospital. Aurora was the third of five children and by far the most intelligent. She ran the halls of Grammar #1, Grammar #2, the old Elko Jr. High and was a member of the 1973 Elko High School graduation class.

Aurora career path was to be a secretary. Her senior year of high school she got a job with Area West (McColloch) as a receptionist. Area West was the company that developed what is now known as Spring Creek, NV. She worked there for several years until Area West relocated to Reno, NV. Then she tried as a medical recorder at Elko General Hospital and soon found out it was not for her. By far Aurora's favorite job in Elko was working with State Welfare as secretary for the case workers. There she made close friends and through the years kept in touch. One of her many bosses she had a State Welfare gave her a mug saying "Secretaries run the world", how true.

In 1982 Aurora adventured out and stretched her vision to San Diego, California where she called home for 35 plus years. There she followed her career as a secretary at a Medical Center and enjoyed the friendship she made with doctors, dentist, nurses etc. As time went by Aurora worked with large companies. For several years she worked with General Dynamics, This company specialize sending satellites into orbit and Aurora would commit when it was "launch time" everyone held their breathe, then celebrated after a successful launch. Her last adventurous job was working with QualComm. There she worked her way up to administrative assistant. Aurora worked in the engineering department and learned to be detailed and a perfectionist. With QualComm she worked 20 plus years until the company had to lay off hundreds of workers, which she was one of those hundreds. In September 2018 he decided it was time to come back home to Elko. Her mission was to care for her younger sister Oralia and a great job she did.

San Diego became her home for all those years, and became an avid fan of the San Diego Chargers and San Diego Padres. On so many occasions she would travel down I-8 and there stood the giant QUALCOMM STADIUM, the name sake of the company she worked for. During football season she was in front of the television watching her Chargers. She had favorite players like Philip Rivers, Junior Seau, Keenan Allen. She even followed Philip Rivers when he was traded to the Colts. On many occasions Aurora would fill up your car with her girlfriends and travel across town to Petco Park Stadium to watch the Padres play. There were disappointing years that the Padres didn't do well, so she would cheer on her siblings baseball teams. She was heartbroken when Adrian Gonzalez was traded and eventually ended up playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers (the Enemy).

Little known facts of Aurora. She was known to family as "Goya". Loved the color purple. Never forgot a birthday. You could always count on receiving a birthday card (which usually included money) and later in the evening a phone call singing Happy Birthday. She loved celebrating birthdays, expect her own. Her favorite perfume was Tabu (which she always had a supply). You would find dozens of nail polish bottles of all colors on her dresser or night stand. She loved fried chicken and diet Pepsi. She had nickname for her favorite people. Spent HOURS on her laptop. Her favorite singers were Barry Manilow and The Carpenters.

Someone once said "An Aunt has ears that listen, arms that hug, love that is never ending and a heart made of gold", this describes Aurora so very well. She unconditionally loved her nieces and nephews, Mary Christian (Bravo) Brett (Tony), Lena Bravo Smith, Heidi (Bravo) Navarette (Paul), Keren (Mendoza) Ibarra (Luis), Uzziel Mendoza (Ashley) and Jesus Rodrick Seth Bravo. She spoiled them with gifts and love BUT then along came the great nieces and nephews. Aurora was really a second mom to them. She laughed, danced, sang and kissed them to death. She learned all about being a soccer mom, driving them to preschool, going to games, school and church plays and going to the drive thru at McDonald's. Casey Marie, Juan, Kaitlan, Haley, Hunter, Abigail, Zoe, Nicholas, Maya (her bestie friend), Liam and Jonathan will always treasure the moments they spent with "Ti Goya".

We leave the last for the best. Aurora's love for her Almighty God. She was never embarrassed to share that she was a Born Again Christian. Her love for her Lord was undisputable. She longed to know more about Jesus and shared this compassion, mercy and peace that is given to everyone, if only they believed. She loved singing praises to the Lord and what a beautiful voice she had. Her gift of singing was enjoyed by many. She is now singing her praises face to face with her Lord. Many times she would quote her favorite Bible verse, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not in your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct your paths." Proverbs 3: 5 & 6.

Aurora was preceded in death by her parents and brother Modesto. She is survived by her brother, Miguel Bravo (Mary); sisters, Eloisa Mendoza (Hector), Oralia Bravo and many many many cousins.

A viewing will be held at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada on March 25th from 3 pm to 6 pm. We encourage everyone to wear a mask. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church located at 2225 Industrial Way #A in Elko, Nevada on March 26th at 10 am. Again we encourage everyone to wear a mask.