Berna Hansen Johnson
1916 - 2020
BORN
1916
DIED
2020

Berna Hansen Johnson

July 3, 1916 – December 9, 2020

Berna passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at the age of 104. The daughter of Joe and Hilda Hansen, she was born July 3, 1916 in Wells, Nevada where she spent her childhood until attending the University of Nevada in Reno. She graduated with a degree in Education in 1939. In those days rural one-room schools were still prevalent in Nevada and Berna taught both at Spruce Mountain and Palisade. Not much remains of them today.

In 1941 Berna married Elko native Merkley Johnson and moved to the residence on Court Street where she lived for the next seventy years. She and Merk raised two children, Kim and Kathleen. Her husband died unexpectedly in 1975. Her beloved son, Kim, also passed away in 2000 at a young age. Kathleen lives in the Boston area with her husband, Bill Pigott, and son, John Williams. A second son, James, and his wife, Taraneh live in Washington, D.C. Berna is also survived by Kim's wife, Kristine Dahl Johnson, their son, Sam who lives in Australia, and daughter, Sarah, her husband, Brian Elcano and infant son of Reno. Berna's only sister, Kathleen Ewald, predeceased her.

Those who knew Berna will remember her love of clothes and hats. She worked for many years at JanEv's dress shop and helped Elko ladies find their style groove. In trips to clothing markets in San Francisco, she and Evelyn Scott carefully selected just the right ensembles for their best customers. Who could forget passing by JanEv's every month and seeing Berna busily redressing the big storefront windows. It was her dream job!

In addition to being a style maven, Berna was a theatrical star. She loved the theatre and attended plays wherever she traveled, but she was a star in her own right here in Elko under the direction of friend and fellow theatre fanatic, Connie Parks. Ms. Parks directed many outstanding productions by the Silver Stage Players. Berna acted up a storm as a streetwalker in Guys and Dolls and as Mrs. Webb in Our Town. It was the Golden Age of Elko theatre in the 1960's.

Many will remember Berna as the intrepid leader of Girl Scout Troop #16. She was also a 50+ year member of PEO, an organization supporting women's education.

Berna's later years were spent on the road, traveling to many corners of the globe to visit her children and do sightseeing with friends. She visited her son twice while he lived in Australia. In 2010 she moved to Highland Manor where she has resided for 10 years. She always appreciated the good care she received. "Miss Berna" will be well-remembered by the staff there and her many friends in Elko County as an authentic character and a great lady.

A graveside service will be held at Burns Memorial Garden on Thursday, December 17 at 2 pm. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Donations in her memory can be made to PEO Chapter A c/o Linda Meo, 2419 Rodeo Court, Elko, NV 89801 or to the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St., Elko.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 15, 2020.
Much respect and condolences to the family of Mrs. Johnson. My mother and grandmother were housekeepers for both Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Scott for years back in the 80s and early 90s. In talking to Mom she often thinks of both of the them and didnt realize Mrs. Johnson had been at the Manor all these years. She says she would have visited had she known. An opportunity lost but Mom is sentimental about her experiences with both Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Scott and they were both definitely appreciated by Mom and Grandma. Thank you! Travel well to the heavens above Mrs. Johnson. Peace.
J. Darrough
December 18, 2020
I just read of Berna´s passing and so saddened with the news. She was a fantastic lady who was pleasure to know. She will rest peacefully
Linda Zunino
December 17, 2020
Loved her. Interesting woman, never a complainer. I remember her in the dress shop, she and Lillian shopped for beautiful clothes for a large part of Elko woman who knew where to shop in Elko!
Janice Collett
December 16, 2020
Kathleen, I think of you and your mother often she was one of my very favorite residents! I loved her with my whole heart! I am so happy I was able to be part of her life thank you for that! She was an amazing lady and I will forever cherish the memories I have of her and her spunk! Love you Tanji McClurg Good speed to you and your family
Tanji
December 15, 2020
I will greatly miss Berna as she lit up any room she visited while residing at Highland Manor. She taught us all a lesson or two. She had me draw a pencil portrait of her one day when she came to the activity room( I was the activity director at the time). I left it there in an art pad so I´m not sure it´s still in exsistance but if you can track it down, you´re welcome to have it. My prayers go out to you and the family as I know no matter what their age, they will still be missed. Bless you on your new journal our sweet, sweet, Berna
Sam Brown
December 15, 2020
Polly Parks
December 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Berna´s family. She was a special lady loved by many.
Brenda Rader
December 15, 2020
