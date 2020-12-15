Berna Hansen Johnson

July 3, 1916 – December 9, 2020

Berna passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at the age of 104. The daughter of Joe and Hilda Hansen, she was born July 3, 1916 in Wells, Nevada where she spent her childhood until attending the University of Nevada in Reno. She graduated with a degree in Education in 1939. In those days rural one-room schools were still prevalent in Nevada and Berna taught both at Spruce Mountain and Palisade. Not much remains of them today.

In 1941 Berna married Elko native Merkley Johnson and moved to the residence on Court Street where she lived for the next seventy years. She and Merk raised two children, Kim and Kathleen. Her husband died unexpectedly in 1975. Her beloved son, Kim, also passed away in 2000 at a young age. Kathleen lives in the Boston area with her husband, Bill Pigott, and son, John Williams. A second son, James, and his wife, Taraneh live in Washington, D.C. Berna is also survived by Kim's wife, Kristine Dahl Johnson, their son, Sam who lives in Australia, and daughter, Sarah, her husband, Brian Elcano and infant son of Reno. Berna's only sister, Kathleen Ewald, predeceased her.

Those who knew Berna will remember her love of clothes and hats. She worked for many years at JanEv's dress shop and helped Elko ladies find their style groove. In trips to clothing markets in San Francisco, she and Evelyn Scott carefully selected just the right ensembles for their best customers. Who could forget passing by JanEv's every month and seeing Berna busily redressing the big storefront windows. It was her dream job!

In addition to being a style maven, Berna was a theatrical star. She loved the theatre and attended plays wherever she traveled, but she was a star in her own right here in Elko under the direction of friend and fellow theatre fanatic, Connie Parks. Ms. Parks directed many outstanding productions by the Silver Stage Players. Berna acted up a storm as a streetwalker in Guys and Dolls and as Mrs. Webb in Our Town. It was the Golden Age of Elko theatre in the 1960's.

Many will remember Berna as the intrepid leader of Girl Scout Troop #16. She was also a 50+ year member of PEO, an organization supporting women's education.

Berna's later years were spent on the road, traveling to many corners of the globe to visit her children and do sightseeing with friends. She visited her son twice while he lived in Australia. In 2010 she moved to Highland Manor where she has resided for 10 years. She always appreciated the good care she received. "Miss Berna" will be well-remembered by the staff there and her many friends in Elko County as an authentic character and a great lady.

A graveside service will be held at Burns Memorial Garden on Thursday, December 17 at 2 pm. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Donations in her memory can be made to PEO Chapter A c/o Linda Meo, 2419 Rodeo Court, Elko, NV 89801 or to the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St., Elko.