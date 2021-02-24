Bernard Anthony Sethaler

Bernard Anthony Sethaler (B.A.), 75, passed from this earth on February 18, 2021. Bernie was born in Denver, Colorado to Perry T. "Pat" Sethaler and Susan Margaret Doherty Sethaler. Bernie has three children, Deborah Anne, Brian Keith and Valerie Maureen. In 1975, Bernie married Patricia Ann Lawrence in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Bernie's life passion was education and he taught in the public school systems for 48 years. While teaching school, he began coaching football and wrestling. Influencing thousands of kids while teaching Industrial Arts (drafting, carpentry, construction, auto repair and welding) was his gift to the world.

His teaching included mentoring, guiding and putting up with no nonsense. Kids knew he was fair and that he genuinely liked being their teacher. He reached kids through teaching in Kentucky, Montana, Texas and ending his career in Elko, Nevada. Skills/USA was his special passion. He coached many students to state and national competitions.

Bernie is leaving behind wife, Patricia; sister, Gretchen Sethaler of Colorado; children, Debbi (Hugo) Ferchau of Colorado, Brian (Steffanie) Sethaler of Texas and Valerie (Jay) McLeod of Texas. His beloved grandchildren are Melita Helen Ferchau, Kylee Ann McLeod, Audrey Mae Sethaler, Shelby Lynn Sethaler, Kaitlyn Perry McLeod and Brendon James Sethaler.

Services for Bernie will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison with Deacon Gary Vogel officiating.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to either of the following:

Pottsboro AG Department, 901 W. FM 120, Pottsboro, TX 75076 or Gunnison Athletic Program, Gunnison High School, 800 W. Ohio Avenue, Gunnison, GO 81230.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

