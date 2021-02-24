Menu
Bernard Anthony Sethaler
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX

Bernard Anthony Sethaler

Bernard Anthony Sethaler (B.A.), 75, passed from this earth on February 18, 2021. Bernie was born in Denver, Colorado to Perry T. "Pat" Sethaler and Susan Margaret Doherty Sethaler. Bernie has three children, Deborah Anne, Brian Keith and Valerie Maureen. In 1975, Bernie married Patricia Ann Lawrence in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Bernie's life passion was education and he taught in the public school systems for 48 years. While teaching school, he began coaching football and wrestling. Influencing thousands of kids while teaching Industrial Arts (drafting, carpentry, construction, auto repair and welding) was his gift to the world.

His teaching included mentoring, guiding and putting up with no nonsense. Kids knew he was fair and that he genuinely liked being their teacher. He reached kids through teaching in Kentucky, Montana, Texas and ending his career in Elko, Nevada. Skills/USA was his special passion. He coached many students to state and national competitions.

Bernie is leaving behind wife, Patricia; sister, Gretchen Sethaler of Colorado; children, Debbi (Hugo) Ferchau of Colorado, Brian (Steffanie) Sethaler of Texas and Valerie (Jay) McLeod of Texas. His beloved grandchildren are Melita Helen Ferchau, Kylee Ann McLeod, Audrey Mae Sethaler, Shelby Lynn Sethaler, Kaitlyn Perry McLeod and Brendon James Sethaler.

Services for Bernie will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison with Deacon Gary Vogel officiating.

Instead of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to either of the following:

Pottsboro AG Department, 901 W. FM 120, Pottsboro, TX 75076 or Gunnison Athletic Program, Gunnison High School, 800 W. Ohio Avenue, Gunnison, GO 81230.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.


Published by Elko Daily on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home - Denison
631 W. Woodard, Denison, TX
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home - Denison
Johnson-Moore Funeral Home - Denison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are sorry we received the message months after Bernie's death. My husband Tom and Bernie were good friends in their growing up years. Bernie was a part of our wedding. We send our condolences to Tricia his wife and family. Bernie and Tricia both made a lifetime differences with the subjects they taught.
Tom and Marsha Mulroney
Friend
June 30, 2021
I am so very sorry for the passing of Bernie he was a wonderful man. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are sent to you all during this time of mourning. Hugs to you all!
Heather, John, Stephenie,Brayden,Seth, and Blake
February 25, 2021
I´m saddened to read of Bernie´s passing. The picture is great and reminds me of how fun and funny he was. Such a sad loss for you, especially Patricia (We always referred to you as Mrs. Sethaler!) You will hopefully remember our family on Lily Drive and Bradley Smith, who did enjoy his `job´ taking care of animals etc when you were gone! Patricia and family, please accept my deepest sympathies and prayers. The weeks, months, years, and life, from now on, will be difficult for all of you. Allow God to comfort each of you, and think about the hundreds of lives that Bernie influenced! Incredible, when one stops and thinks about it. You will all be together again some day. Sending hugs, prayers, and love.
Susan Smith Francis
February 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cathie & Fred Baumgartner
Friend
February 24, 2021
