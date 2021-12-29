Bonnie D. Smith

November 18, 1952 – December 19, 2021

Bonnie was born on November 18, 1952 to Charlie and LuDean Varner in San Rafael, California and passed away on December 19, 2021 in Elko, Nevada. Bonnie fought an illness for over 20 years and it eventually won.

Bonnie and Scott Smith were married for 40 years and had three children; Rick, Elko; Rhonda of Texas; and Terri Lynn of Salt Lake City. Together they had six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, children, grand and great grandchildren, as well as siblings; brother's Jerry and Don Varner and sister, Judy and was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Doug and Phyllis.

Services will be held at Elko Church on 5th St., December 30 at 10:00am followed by a small brunch.

Bonnie is loved dearly and will be missed by all and may God be with her in her travels.