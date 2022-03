Brenda Gail Durfee

August 19, 1955 – May 8, 2021

Services will be held on Friday, June 11th, at the Carlin First Baptist Church at 2 pm for Brenda Gail Durfee. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Gathering place located at 372 8th Street in Carlin, Nevada. Please join us in celebrating Brenda Gail's life.