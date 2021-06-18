Menu
Brianna Jo Knight

Brianna Jo Knight

June 15, 1989 – June 13, 2021

Brianna Jo, B- Bop, Bree, Nana, Beej, Banana came into this world backwards on June 15, 1989, selfless, encouraging, independent, confident, creative, stubborn and adventurous.

She spent summers and spare time with grandparents, cousins and siblings, working the farm in Southern Utah, horseback riding, mud bogging including woodworking and hunting with Grandpa Chuck Knight. While she loved the outdoors she was just as content to curl up with a good book or notebook.

Brianna Jo was full of excellent advice and stories. Uplifting and supportive, she encouraged and inspired everyone especially her siblings and parents to pursue their dreams and ambitions. No matter what she was doing Brianna Jo always made time to help others. She was a shoulder to lean on and a steady rock in a crisis. Being sad or upset around her was impossible due to her contagious laugh and smile.

She is an irreplaceable member of the family and will be greatly missed in the lives she touched. Brianna Jo Knight was preceded in death by her Grandpa Chuck Knight, Grandpa Myron Abbott, Grandma Mary Abbott, and her two nieces, Rebecca Jane and Madilynn Rose Peterson. Brianna Jo is survived by her Grandma Elaine Knight, her parents, Jed and Dana Knight, siblings, Jessica (Dolyn) Peterson, Alexis Knight, Jonathan (Cynthia) Knight, and Sierra (Hughsten) Bone, her many nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 18, 2021.
8 Entries
So very sorry for your loss.
Allen & Kaye Gunn
Other
July 2, 2021
Brianna's family and friends, I am incredibly sorry for your loss. While I never met her in person, Brianna and I had been working together since 2017 on her journey to earning her Bachelor's degree. She was such a hard worker through our time together and when she put her mind to something, she did it. I know she had many obstacles along the way, but she did her best every single day. It was such an honor to work with her and help support her. She was always a pleasure to speak with, even when she wasn't having a good day. I will miss her and our conversations dearly. My heart and thoughts are with you all. Ashley (Brianna's Academic Advisor)
Ashley Reynolds
School
June 23, 2021
Jed and Dana, We are so sorry for the loss of your daughter! May all your memories bring joy and piece. Kirk and Adele
Kirk and Adele Nylander
June 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My Heartfelt condolences
Linda Benson
Family
June 19, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort and happy memories
Pam Sheets
June 18, 2021
Dear Jed and Dana, Kay was looking at the Elko paper on the internet and saw the obituary of Brianna's passing. Although we moved to Henderson in 2012 due to my health, we value your friendship for many years there in Spring Creek. We are saddened by the loss of your daughter Brianna, and extend our thoughts and prayers to you. We know that you are strong in your faith during this challenging time. Love, Steve and Kay Williams
Steve and Kay Williams
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sad for the world to lose such a beautiful, vibrant, loving woman. Prayers of peace and strength for her family who loves and misses her so terribly.
Kelly & Larry Funk
Other
June 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Celeste and Gary Johnson
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results