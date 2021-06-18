Brianna Jo Knight

June 15, 1989 – June 13, 2021

Brianna Jo, B- Bop, Bree, Nana, Beej, Banana came into this world backwards on June 15, 1989, selfless, encouraging, independent, confident, creative, stubborn and adventurous.

She spent summers and spare time with grandparents, cousins and siblings, working the farm in Southern Utah, horseback riding, mud bogging including woodworking and hunting with Grandpa Chuck Knight. While she loved the outdoors she was just as content to curl up with a good book or notebook.

Brianna Jo was full of excellent advice and stories. Uplifting and supportive, she encouraged and inspired everyone especially her siblings and parents to pursue their dreams and ambitions. No matter what she was doing Brianna Jo always made time to help others. She was a shoulder to lean on and a steady rock in a crisis. Being sad or upset around her was impossible due to her contagious laugh and smile.

She is an irreplaceable member of the family and will be greatly missed in the lives she touched. Brianna Jo Knight was preceded in death by her Grandpa Chuck Knight, Grandpa Myron Abbott, Grandma Mary Abbott, and her two nieces, Rebecca Jane and Madilynn Rose Peterson. Brianna Jo is survived by her Grandma Elaine Knight, her parents, Jed and Dana Knight, siblings, Jessica (Dolyn) Peterson, Alexis Knight, Jonathan (Cynthia) Knight, and Sierra (Hughsten) Bone, her many nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family.