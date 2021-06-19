Brigitte Anna Smith

June 10, 1939 - May 24, 2021

Brigitte Anna Smith was born in Allenstein, East Prussia in 1939. During World War II, Brigitte, her mother and brother escaped to West Germany. They were in a refugee camp in Dresden, West Germany until after the war. Her father was a prisoner of war in Siberia. Once he was released, the family was once again united and they settled in Boeblingen, West Germany. Brigitte attended school up to the eighth grade. She worked at the Zeiss and Jantzen factories until her marriage to George Ray Smith in 1961. Upon his discharge from the Army, Ray moved his family to his hometown of Ely, Nevada. They lived there until Ray took a job in Elko in 1969. A family tragedy prompted Brigitte to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She worked at Elko General Hospital, Freeport and the Surgery Center. She had five children, Carola, Melvin, Lani, Connie and Danny, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Danny and Ray.