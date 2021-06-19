Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brigitte Anna Smith

Brigitte Anna Smith

June 10, 1939 - May 24, 2021

Brigitte Anna Smith was born in Allenstein, East Prussia in 1939. During World War II, Brigitte, her mother and brother escaped to West Germany. They were in a refugee camp in Dresden, West Germany until after the war. Her father was a prisoner of war in Siberia. Once he was released, the family was once again united and they settled in Boeblingen, West Germany. Brigitte attended school up to the eighth grade. She worked at the Zeiss and Jantzen factories until her marriage to George Ray Smith in 1961. Upon his discharge from the Army, Ray moved his family to his hometown of Ely, Nevada. They lived there until Ray took a job in Elko in 1969. A family tragedy prompted Brigitte to go back to school to become a registered nurse. She worked at Elko General Hospital, Freeport and the Surgery Center. She had five children, Carola, Melvin, Lani, Connie and Danny, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Danny and Ray.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Brigitte was like a Mother to me. I met her in 1990 while working at Elko General hospital. Always a hard worker...always a smile...and always feeding the surgery crew...brought beautiful meals many a times...I never passed through Elko without stopping and taking her to lunch at Machi's...she was a strong woman in life...a kind of Mother that everyone dreams of...we visit so many times discussing today's world...she told me "Its the Sign Of The Times Marylynn "...I sat with my beautiful friend on her last days with those who truly loved her...she was so special to me....I will see her again in Heaven...where there is no pain...only beauty, love you Brigitte, Marylynn
Marylynn Thompson
Friend
August 4, 2021
The Smith family and I as children all grew up in the same Ely neighborhood.When I came to Elko I had the privilege of working with Brigitte and reaquainting with her children and Ray. Her skill in nursing was tremendous, and she was always willing to help and teach. She just made coming to work fun. She also was quit a knitter. She made a beautiful blanket for one of my boys that I entered in the fair for her that brought home a big blue ribbon. We've lost a loving caring friend. RIP.
Ardina Barainca Areitio
Friend
July 1, 2021
I am sorry to hear this news, I was driving by her house, on Friday, thinking I really need to catch up with her and see how all was doing. I'm sorry. Brigitte had so much nursing experience and was a wonderful mentor, I think of her often and how much she taught me. The stories she had to tell...they could go on for days. And her cooking...absolutely delicious. She was "awesome."
Annette Malotte Clark
June 24, 2021
Grandma I love and miss you so very much!!!
Nicole Hopkins
Family
June 21, 2021
Our condolences to George and family. Our prayers are with you.
Mable and Jesus Guerrero
Work
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results