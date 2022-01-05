Britney Rae Salas

October 1, 1992 – December 19, 2021

Britney Rae Salas was born on October 1st, 1992 in Elko, Nevada to Samantha Evans and Refugio Salas. Throughout her childhood, she lived mostly in and around the Elko area, including Carlin, Wells, Wendover, Eureka, and Elko. At the age of 14 she was placed in foster care and lived in several different homes from Ryndon all the way to Carson City, and even spent some time in Las Vegas. For a time, it seemed she had found a forever family in the Mecham family. They loved her and treated her with so much care, and wanted to adopt her. That eventually fell through and she moved on to other homes. After turning 18, she moved to Arizona to be with her mom, Samantha. She was married for a brief time to Andrew Curtis of Payson. Then she returned to Elko for a time, where she

met Chase Heady in 2016. Shortly after, they moved to Tucson, Arizona. Britney and Chase stayed together for the remainder of her life, and were engaged to be married. On February 10, 2019 Britney gave birth to Olivia Rae Heady, who was the center of her world, and her pride and joy. On December 19th, Britney passed away unexpectedly.

Britney had a bright personality and a great sense of humor. She was always making people laugh. She had a difficult childhood with a lack of stability and a lot of hardship. Her ability to make friends and laugh about everything in life were some of the tools that helped her get through those challenges, along with Chris and Lacey, who have a similar sense of humor. The three of them got through a lot of challenges together.

Britney is survived by her fiancé, Chase Heady; daughter, Olivia Rae Heady; parents, Samantha Evans and Refugio Salas; siblings, Chris Stocks (Tiffany), Lacey Salas, and Guillermo Salas; Grandparents, Kelly & Mary Evans and Basilio Salas and Luciana Salas, several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Britney was also greatly loved by the Heady family (her fiancé's family). Britney will be remembered for her fun and goofy personality, and her great sense of humor. She will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

There will be a viewing from 5:00 to 7:00pm on January 7th at Burns Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:00am on January 8th followed by a luncheon. All who love Britney are welcome to attend.