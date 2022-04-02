Carl Thor Thorsen

December 7, 1932 – March 29, 2022

Carl Thor Thorsen passed away on March 29, 2022 in loving care of his family. He is survived by his wife, Grethe-Lise Thorsen; children, Thor Aadne Thorsen and Lene Naomi Thorsen-Peters; grandchildren, Even Thomas Muth and Emma Mari Muth, and brothers Kristian Thorsen and Knut Thorsen.

Carl was born in Sandefjord, Norway on December 7, 1932. He led an adventurous life that took him all around the world, starting in 1948 when he went to sea on his first whaling expedition. He spent many years working in the whaling industry in South Georgia, in the sub-antarctic region. He returned to Norway occasionally for the summer and to attend engineering/technical college in Sweden. After marrying Grethe-Lise in Norway in 1961, they began their lives together in South Georgia until starting a family. This eventually led him to begin a career in mining in Newfoundland, Canada. His mining career took him to West Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, where he worked for Freeport-McMoRan for many years, and then transferred to Elko, Nevada in the United States. He retired from mining in 1996 having proudly earned the nickname, "Thumper."

Carl loved spending time with family and friends more than anything else. He was lucky to have made so many wonderful friendships that he maintained throughout his life. He traveled extensively with his family and enjoyed other cultures, delicious food, and music. He especially loved the outdoors and fishing in the sun. He was a prolific gardener. He would typically transform the garden of whatever house he lived in, into an oasis. He fiercely loved his children, delighted in his grandchildren, and was absolutely devoted to his wife of 60 years, Grethe-Lise.