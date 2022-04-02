Carol Ruth Madsen

January 20, 1945 - March 19, 2022

Carol Ruth Madsen, 77, of Cuba, MO, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital – Sullivan.

Carol was born in Waseca, MN, on January 20, 1945, to George and Leola (Stavanau) Broughton. She grew up and attended school in Waseca, MN, then later moved to California where she completed high school. After high school, Carol continued her education at Southwest California College in San Bernardino, CA.

While in California, she met the love of her life, Harold "Gene" Madsen, and they were united in marriage in May of 1967. To their union they were blessed with two children, David & Leola. Together, they raised their family in Elko, NV. While living in Elko, Carol worked in various places, including the Elko General Hospital as a nursing assistant and then to the Elko County Library, where she was a computer systems manager for 23 + years. She then transferred to the State of Nevada's library and continued in the same position, eventually retiring from the City of Elko as a computer systems manager.

In her free time, she enjoyed camping and fishing with Harold. Carol enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending to her flower gardens and other yardwork. She also enjoyed remodeling. Carol was an avid reader; medieval literature was her favorite. She especially treasured time with her grandson, Gunner. She will be so dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Carol is survived by a son, David Madsen and wife Shae of Cuba, MO; a daughter, Leola Zofrea and husband Tony of Holdenville, OK; a grandson, Gunner Madsen; three brothers: Paul Broughton and wife Mercedes of Henderson, NV, Calvin Broughton & Neil Broughton; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, George and Leola; two brothers, Donald & Ray Broughton; and three sisters: Mary Fierke, Laura Broughton & Janice Smith.

Arrangements for cremation have been made.

