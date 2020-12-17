Menu
Chanda Rae Jakeman
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020

Chanda Rae Jakeman

September 10, 1980 – December 8, 2020

Chanda Rae Jakeman, born on September 10th, 1980, passed away in Yuma, Arizona on December 8th, 2020 at the age of 40. She was born in Casper, Wyoming and lived in Elko, Nevada most of her life. She married her first husband Brian Clark and had two wonderful daughters, Sidney and Kenna. She remained good friends with Brian until the end. She then met the love of her life, Jay Jakeman, and married him on July 2nd, 2006.

Chanda was a bright and wonderful person. Everyone who met her was smitten with her bright personality and her infectious laugh. She had a passion for gardening and cooking, making some of the best meals at family get togethers. The only things she may have loved as much as her family would have been her pets, which she cared for deeply.

Chanda lives on in the hearts and memories of her family, including her husband Jay Jakeman, daughters, Sidney (Aaron) Heinbaugh and Kenna Clark, her parents, Carrie Smith (Russell) and Joseph Wyatt (Amy), Russell Smith, who she loved like a father, her siblings, Crystal Boyd (Russel), Gage (Anna) Smith and Jorden (Chloe) Smith; her niece Alyssa Boyd and her nephew Q Boyd. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 17, 2020.
I am so saddened to hear of Chanda´s untimely passing! We were neighbors for years and during that time I developed a great liking for the whole family, and deep respect. They were wonderful to live by. Chanda was funny, smart and thoughtful. I enjoyed every conversation I had with her. My heart breaks for your family. I know she will be terribly missed.
Terri Berryman
February 16, 2021
Gerry and Joyce Eklund
December 18, 2020
Chanda was an incredible woman, she never failed to make me feel like another daughter when Kenna and I were close. She never failed to make anyone laugh and always put smiles on our faces. I can´t imagine what Kenna and Sidney are going through, but my heart goes out to them and the rest of the family. With my love!
Kylee Kinzie
December 18, 2020
My prayers to you Carrie and Russell and your family. I´m sure her and Grandma Gloria are in great conversation. Prayers all of you.
Dawn Weise
December 17, 2020
I still can´t believe this is true. You are and always will be such a great person. You will truly be missed. Love you kiddo.
Marnice Pitts
December 17, 2020
I´ can´t imagine what you are going through. Jeremy is exactly her age. I wish I would have known her better. I always thought she was very beautiful. I know you will see her again, but in the mean time she will be surly missed. Good luck to all you guys.
Joyce Eklund
December 17, 2020
Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Jill Patterson
December 17, 2020
You had the sweetest little twinkle in your eyes and grin on your face for your whole life. Even when you cried, you laughed. I´ll miss you beautiful girl.
Aunt Susie
December 17, 2020
RIP Beautiful Lady. This world has lost a beautiful soul but the nighttime sky has gained a shining star.
Wanda and Aaron
December 17, 2020
