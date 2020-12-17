Chanda Rae Jakeman

September 10, 1980 – December 8, 2020

Chanda Rae Jakeman, born on September 10th, 1980, passed away in Yuma, Arizona on December 8th, 2020 at the age of 40. She was born in Casper, Wyoming and lived in Elko, Nevada most of her life. She married her first husband Brian Clark and had two wonderful daughters, Sidney and Kenna. She remained good friends with Brian until the end. She then met the love of her life, Jay Jakeman, and married him on July 2nd, 2006.

Chanda was a bright and wonderful person. Everyone who met her was smitten with her bright personality and her infectious laugh. She had a passion for gardening and cooking, making some of the best meals at family get togethers. The only things she may have loved as much as her family would have been her pets, which she cared for deeply.

Chanda lives on in the hearts and memories of her family, including her husband Jay Jakeman, daughters, Sidney (Aaron) Heinbaugh and Kenna Clark, her parents, Carrie Smith (Russell) and Joseph Wyatt (Amy), Russell Smith, who she loved like a father, her siblings, Crystal Boyd (Russel), Gage (Anna) Smith and Jorden (Chloe) Smith; her niece Alyssa Boyd and her nephew Q Boyd. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.