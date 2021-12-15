Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles E. Cress
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Charles E. Cress

December 31, 1925 - December 7, 2021

Charles E. Cress of Elko passed away on December 7th, 2021 at his home. Charlie, as he was known to his family and many friends was born December 31, 1925 in Monrovia, California to Lewis and Jean Cress. Charlie was raised in Fallon, Nevada on a farm. Following graduation from Churchill County High School he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was given an honorable discharge in 1947.

Charlie began his life long career with the Nevada Department of Transportation as a field tester on road construction projects. He worked as a crewman and inspector until 1952 when he was promoted to instrument man, followed by Resident Engineer, a position he held for many years. A final promotion to District Engineer carried him to his retirement in 1984. He was respected by all who worked for him.

Outside of work he was an avid gardener, with many awards at the Elko County Fair. He also has an amazing talent for woodworking. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Charlie was the oldest Gideon and founding member of Elko Camp, which he enjoyed placing Bibles at numerous motels and handing them out at schools. Grand Marshall of the Labor Day Parade in Elko was bestowed upon him, one he was so happy to accept.

Living to 95 years of age and the type of man he was, there is no way to record the impact he had on all who came to know him. A man of God, full of integrity, loving, giving and a great sense of humor. If you are one of those who knew him, you have been blessed.

Charlie was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church for many years where he and his wife, Mary Lou, of 60 years served. Together they were in charge of decorating and arranging food for funerals and other gatherings at the church. "Charlie's Angels" were a group of women within the church he would call if food was needed for church members or a funeral. Where you saw Mary Lou, Charlie was close behind in their life of serving God.

Charlie leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou, sons Mike Cress (Tami) of Wendover, Gary Wilson (Norma) of New York, daughter Terry Jensen (Robert) of Winnemucca, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeastern Nevada Museum, 775-738-3418, or First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Dr., Elko, NV 89801.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
1559 Sewell Dr., Elko, NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Great man to know and to work for. He was always highly respected by all of us who were lucky enough to know or work for him.
Dudley Leavitt
Work
December 16, 2021
He was one of the warmest hearts I have met. He made me feel welcome to Elko almost immediately after I moved here. We were blessed to have him in our community.
Brian Arthur
Friend
December 16, 2021
Deepest condolences. Enjoyed the too few short visits we had. I know Sheldon certainly admired him, and he will be much missed by his many friends and family, but what wonderful memories you must have.
Thelma Homer
Friend
December 16, 2021
I remember when I was taking an exercise class and seeing him and his beautiful wife walk by on the way to the VA medical office. They would say hi to us. I enjoyed their happy spirits and chatting with them for a few minutes each time I saw them. They always brightened my day. Sending love to all of his family especially his loving wife.
Corine
December 15, 2021
Such a wonderful, generous , kind man. My sympathy to the family. RIP, Charlie!
joleen worline
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results