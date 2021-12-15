Charles E. Cress

December 31, 1925 - December 7, 2021

Charles E. Cress of Elko passed away on December 7th, 2021 at his home. Charlie, as he was known to his family and many friends was born December 31, 1925 in Monrovia, California to Lewis and Jean Cress. Charlie was raised in Fallon, Nevada on a farm. Following graduation from Churchill County High School he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was given an honorable discharge in 1947.

Charlie began his life long career with the Nevada Department of Transportation as a field tester on road construction projects. He worked as a crewman and inspector until 1952 when he was promoted to instrument man, followed by Resident Engineer, a position he held for many years. A final promotion to District Engineer carried him to his retirement in 1984. He was respected by all who worked for him.

Outside of work he was an avid gardener, with many awards at the Elko County Fair. He also has an amazing talent for woodworking. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Charlie was the oldest Gideon and founding member of Elko Camp, which he enjoyed placing Bibles at numerous motels and handing them out at schools. Grand Marshall of the Labor Day Parade in Elko was bestowed upon him, one he was so happy to accept.

Living to 95 years of age and the type of man he was, there is no way to record the impact he had on all who came to know him. A man of God, full of integrity, loving, giving and a great sense of humor. If you are one of those who knew him, you have been blessed.

Charlie was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church for many years where he and his wife, Mary Lou, of 60 years served. Together they were in charge of decorating and arranging food for funerals and other gatherings at the church. "Charlie's Angels" were a group of women within the church he would call if food was needed for church members or a funeral. Where you saw Mary Lou, Charlie was close behind in their life of serving God.

Charlie leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou, sons Mike Cress (Tami) of Wendover, Gary Wilson (Norma) of New York, daughter Terry Jensen (Robert) of Winnemucca, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeastern Nevada Museum, 775-738-3418, or First Presbyterian Church, 1559 Sewell Dr., Elko, NV 89801.