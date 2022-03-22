Charles Wayne Ward

January 31, 1933 – March 14, 2022

Born January 31st, 1933 in Wendell, Idaho-

Passed March 14th, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho

Wayne was raised in Jerome, Idaho. He married Barbara Stanger in 1953. They were blessed with two children, Jeff and Roxanne. In 1956, Wayne and his family moved to Witchita, Kansas for work. They lived there for 16 years. In 1972 they relocated to Jerome, Idaho and started their own business. In 1993, they moved to Elko, Nevada for the remainder of his life.

Wayne loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Archery was something he was interested in as a young man. It was always a part of his life. He won many awards as an archer.

Wayne was always an important part of our family. He was our rock and a mentor to all. He was always willing to help anyone he could. Each of his grandchildren were very special to him. He loved to see them as often as he could. All of Wayne's dear friends were considered part of the family and were dearly loved.

Wayne loved working in his wood shop creating special projects for his friends and family. He made picture frames, mirrors and antler mounts. Wayne had a real talent for building beautiful fishing poles. Anyone who has one of his fishing poles, has a treasure.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 68 years. His son Jeff and wife Patty of Jerome. His daughter Roxanne Paxton and husband Mike of Spring Creek, Nevada. His little sister Vivian Volkers of Jerome, Idaho.

Close to his heart, were his four grandchildren, six greatchildren and one great great grandchild.

Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents Eynon and Velda. His brother Warren and sister Betty Webb and granddaughter Emmy Jean Paxton.

The family will be hosting a Celebration Of Life for Wayne on June 4th, 2022 at the city park in Elko, Nevada.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.