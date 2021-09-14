Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cherie Marie Welch
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Cherie Marie Welch

February 22, 1933 – September 4, 2021

Cherie Marie Welch, beloved mom, grandma, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Kimberly, Idaho on September 4, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1933 in Denver, CO to E. Dale and Pauline Porter, they moved to Nevada so her father could do contract work for the military bases. When they got to Elko in 1948, she attended Elko High School, where she met Jim Welch the love of her life. She worked in the candy store her mother owned and worked as Newton Crumley's secretary at the Commercial Hotel after graduation in 1951. She and Jim married in 1955 and were happily married until he passed in 2009.

She enjoyed her life very much and loved her family and friends with all of her heart.

Her warm smile, sweet voice and kindness will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Dale Porter Sr. and Pauline Rhines, brothers Dale Porter Jr. and Gary Porter, nephews Brian, Robbie and Bret Porter

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Welch, son Jim Welch, grandson Thor Welch (Christy), great grandchildren Thor, Kylee and Miranda, her nieces Nancy Porter (Jeff Hanley), Catherine Welch, nephews Scott Porter (Cheryl) David Porter (Amy Goicoechea) several great nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law, Janet Strickland, Caroline Aguirre and Phyllis Welch.

A graveside Service will be held at the Elko City Cemetery September 20, 2021 at 11am. There will be a reception immediately following at 231 Aerie Lane in Elko.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Elko City Cemetery
NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To the family of our dearest friend Jim and Cheri were like family to us we loved them both so much. Cheri was the kindest pure hearted lady I have ever known. We will miss her so much and her fun stories of days gone by. Will think of them at peace together in Heaven smiling down on us all. XOXO to you all
Mike and Melinda Borden
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Cheri was a wonderful lady. She always had a kind word for everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Denny Monson
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results