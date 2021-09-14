Cherie Marie Welch

February 22, 1933 – September 4, 2021

Cherie Marie Welch, beloved mom, grandma, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Kimberly, Idaho on September 4, 2021.

She was born February 22, 1933 in Denver, CO to E. Dale and Pauline Porter, they moved to Nevada so her father could do contract work for the military bases. When they got to Elko in 1948, she attended Elko High School, where she met Jim Welch the love of her life. She worked in the candy store her mother owned and worked as Newton Crumley's secretary at the Commercial Hotel after graduation in 1951. She and Jim married in 1955 and were happily married until he passed in 2009.

She enjoyed her life very much and loved her family and friends with all of her heart.

Her warm smile, sweet voice and kindness will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Dale Porter Sr. and Pauline Rhines, brothers Dale Porter Jr. and Gary Porter, nephews Brian, Robbie and Bret Porter

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Welch, son Jim Welch, grandson Thor Welch (Christy), great grandchildren Thor, Kylee and Miranda, her nieces Nancy Porter (Jeff Hanley), Catherine Welch, nephews Scott Porter (Cheryl) David Porter (Amy Goicoechea) several great nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law, Janet Strickland, Caroline Aguirre and Phyllis Welch.

A graveside Service will be held at the Elko City Cemetery September 20, 2021 at 11am. There will be a reception immediately following at 231 Aerie Lane in Elko.