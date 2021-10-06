Christina Marie Vesely Turner

December 14, 1951 – September 22, 2021

Christina Marie Vesely Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Reno, NV.

Christina was born on December 14, 1951, in Twin Falls, ID to Evelyn and Herman Vesely. She grew up with her brothers and sisters, Roger, Michael, Marian, Anna, June, and Bonnie, whom she adored very much. Christina graduated from Churchill County High School in Fallon, NV, and married Randy Martin in 1969. They had two daughters, Laura, and Linda. She then joined the Army National Guard in 1975 and served during peace time where she met Larry Turner. She later met Kenneth White and had her son Allyn in 1983. She went back to school while living in Susanville, CA in the late 90's and graduated with honors from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor's degree in General Education.

Christina is remembered for her extraordinary intelligence, sense of humor, and unwavering love for her family. She took care of everyone around her with grace and passion. She bought a beautiful 10-acre piece of land in Crescent Valley, NV and made it her sanctuary for peace and serenity, which will forever be a treasure of family history. She was an avid music lover, musician, glass collector, gardener, mechanic, and teacher. Her beauty and love will be forever missed. All who knew her kind of love are truly blessed.

Christina is survived by her son, Allyn White (Kristi), Stepson, Jason White, Life partner, Perry Davis, Grandchildren, Melissa Humphrey (Kris), Leanna Humphrey, Michael Marshall, Zach Marshall, Cody White, Alexia White, Great Grandchildren, Liam Hughes, Kellyn McIntosh, Kyland McIntosh, and sisters, Anna Ballweber, June Cox, and Bonnie Lundquist, along with many dear sisterrother in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Laura and Linda Turner, Mother and father, Evelyn and Herman, Brothers Michael and Roger, Sister Marian, and previous husbands, Randy Martin, and Larry Turner.

Services for Christina will be held on Sunday, October 17th at the Ranch House at Rancho San Rafael Park from 2:30pm-6:00pm.

Veteran's Memorial services will be held on Monday, October 18th at 11:00am at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV.