Christopher L. Anderson

June 10, 1952 – May 27, 2021

Christopher L. Anderson was born on June 10, 1952, to Brice O. Anderson and Lenna Valerio Anderson Hansen in Salina, Utah. He graduated from North Sevier High School where he was an excellent student and wrestler.

After graduation Chris and his best friend Wade Sorenson started a speaker building company called CW Funk. Though the company did not survive, the endeavor was a physical manifestation of his abiding love of music. After that Chris became an apprentice concrete finisher for David Valerio Construction where he became a true artisan with a trowel. His concrete work will continue to be enjoyed for many years to come. Chris spent most of his working years in Nevada and eventually retired to Spring Valley, NV. Chris loved spending time with loved ones in the outdoors.

Chris is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kaye, whom he cared for unceasingly during her last years, his parents (previously listed) son, Nick Anderson, sisters Janet Anderson and Rebecca (Mitch) Tillson. He is survived by: children; Olivia (Matt) Pacheco, C'lista Anderson, Kelli Riggs, Billie Peranen, Aaron (Laurie) Jenkins, Darren Ficklin, Sonya Ficklin, Stacey Padilla, Guy Ficklin, Amy Arden siblings; Susan Anderson (Laura Huff), Phyllis (Rick) Sharples, Eric (Suzie) Anderson, Kelvin (Pam) Anderson, John (Tammy) Anderson, Sharon (Dave) Anderson, Leslie (Brad) Onnen, Louis (Sheila) Hansen and many others.

Chris was loved by many people. He was kind, generous and loved his family. Funeral services will be held July 17, 2021 @ 11:00 am, Salina Pioneer Cemetery with a luncheon after.