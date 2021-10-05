Menu
Christopher Jose Gonzales
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Christopher Gonzales

June 15, 1962 – September 27, 2021

Christopher Jose Gonzales died unexpectedly from Covid pneumonia on September 27, 2021 at St. Mark's Hospital in Utah. He was 59 years old. Chris was born June 15, 1962 in Winnemucca, NV. He was the first born of Prudencio and Laura Gonzales. Chris' family moved to Elko in 1975 and he spent the rest of his life here.

Chris was a graduate of Elko High School, Class of 1980. Following graduation, he began his career as a gold miner. Chris worked for various gold mines in Northern Nevada over the past forty-one years. He operated all types of heavy equipment and supervised mining operations. He was, however, the most satisfied with teaching and mentoring many other miners throughout his career. He was always proud of his work and of being a Nevadan. He was a loving individual who enjoyed listening to classic rock, fishing, shooting, riding his Harley, drinking a good bottle of whiskey and his family. One could always find him at his grill joking and quoting movie lines while cooking for those he loved. Anyone that knew Chris knew what an amazing storyteller he was. He could make anyone laugh with the spin he could put on any tale. He was known for being an awesome teacher to family members, his fiancé, his coworkers and anyone that knew him.

He is survived by the following; his fiancé and the love of his life, Tasha Lydon, Father, Prudencio Gonzales of Spring Creek, daughter Rachel Gongas of Elko, brother Andrew Gonzales (Kelli) of Gig Harbor, Washington, sister Melinda Dietz (Kevin) of Elko, sister Mary Mahon (Randy) of Battle Mountain, sister Jeanne Gonzales of Spring Creek, step-children John (Kelcie), Stacia and Ethan Lydon of Spring Creek, grandchildren Cayson, Carmen and Claire Disney, Cicilia Gongas, Nolan and Maddux Lydon and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Chris in death were his Mother, Laura Gonzales and daughter, Christy Disney (Chance).

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1035 C Street, Elko, NV. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home, located at 895 Fairground Road, Elko, NV with a viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd PO Box 689, Elko, NV
Oct
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd PO Box 689, Elko, NV
Oct
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Saint Joseph's Catholic Church
1035 C Street, Elko, NV
Chris was one of my favorite people to quote movies with and laugh hysterically while doing so. He took me fishing for my first time with him and his daughter. What a great day. Chris, I will watch the big Lebowski in remembrance of you and listen to dr hook and medicine show on my way home from work tomorrow morning. Thank you for your kindness and constant laughs.
Michael Pinkerton
November 11, 2021
David and Kay Atz
October 13, 2021
RIP Chris (Gonzo). I remember cruising Elko with Chris in his Nova blasting the Cars first 8 track tape. Always good memories.
Michael Stokes
Friend
October 8, 2021
My Dearest Love I never thought in a million years I would be taking you to a hospital and you would not be returning to me. I never thought my world would be turned upside down again. I took it for granted that you would always be by my side. You were the perfect gentleman taking me to appointments, helping with the kids and horses. Being strong when I was weak, calm when I was angry. Wiping my tears when I was sad. You could always be the opposite to me and together we were complete. We made life work for the two of us and that is why I love you so much. I am going to miss your precious kiss, warm embrace and moral support. You came to me during dark times and together we built six years of good times and happiness. I will always love you Chris! I will always cherish the memories you left with me. And I will always be thankful to you my lover, mentor and best friend. Tasha
Tasha Lydon
Other
October 6, 2021
I can´t believe this, Chris will be dearly missed. My thoughts and praying are with all of you.
Carol Luna
Friend
October 6, 2021
I cannot seem to be able to put to words what Chris meant/still means to me. The funniest guy who had the biggest heart. I would be in a store and he would bellow at me from across the store. He and Marty Fagoagas friendship, and Belushi style humor got me through a dark time in my life. Heaven now has a new stand-up comedian. I'm not sure they are prepared. Lol I love you my Brother. We will be together again. Until then I will try and bring more of your light to the world.
Wink Embry
Friend
October 5, 2021
Mary, Melinda and Andy - Sending my condolences to each of you and from my dad (Wayne) to your dad (Prudencio). My you all receive God's warm embrace and comfort during this difficult time.
Celia Tsosie
Friend
October 5, 2021
What a great guy. Never too busy to stop and visit or shoot a text to make ya laugh and brighten your day. My condolences to all of his family I know he would have gone anywhere and done anything for every one of you. Now you can Soar with the Eagles My Friend.
Wanda Beck
October 5, 2021
Worked with Chris in the 80's had some good times always had a smile on his face, my condolences to the family
Paul Richards
October 5, 2021
Worked with Chris @ Cortez! My prayers & condolences to his family
Jim Hill
October 5, 2021
Chris u will never be forgotten R.i.p. my Friend!!!
Shauna Menicucci
Friend
October 5, 2021
Heaven truly gained one of the best!! Chris was such a character, everyone that knew him, loved him and probably has a funny story to tell about him. I can't believe he is gone. Our hearts all broken.
Randall & MaryLynn Mahon
Family
October 5, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort and peace during this time of loss. My heart breaks for you all.
Coty Roper
Family
October 5, 2021
