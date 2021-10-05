Christopher Gonzales

June 15, 1962 – September 27, 2021

Christopher Jose Gonzales died unexpectedly from Covid pneumonia on September 27, 2021 at St. Mark's Hospital in Utah. He was 59 years old. Chris was born June 15, 1962 in Winnemucca, NV. He was the first born of Prudencio and Laura Gonzales. Chris' family moved to Elko in 1975 and he spent the rest of his life here.

Chris was a graduate of Elko High School, Class of 1980. Following graduation, he began his career as a gold miner. Chris worked for various gold mines in Northern Nevada over the past forty-one years. He operated all types of heavy equipment and supervised mining operations. He was, however, the most satisfied with teaching and mentoring many other miners throughout his career. He was always proud of his work and of being a Nevadan. He was a loving individual who enjoyed listening to classic rock, fishing, shooting, riding his Harley, drinking a good bottle of whiskey and his family. One could always find him at his grill joking and quoting movie lines while cooking for those he loved. Anyone that knew Chris knew what an amazing storyteller he was. He could make anyone laugh with the spin he could put on any tale. He was known for being an awesome teacher to family members, his fiancé, his coworkers and anyone that knew him.

He is survived by the following; his fiancé and the love of his life, Tasha Lydon, Father, Prudencio Gonzales of Spring Creek, daughter Rachel Gongas of Elko, brother Andrew Gonzales (Kelli) of Gig Harbor, Washington, sister Melinda Dietz (Kevin) of Elko, sister Mary Mahon (Randy) of Battle Mountain, sister Jeanne Gonzales of Spring Creek, step-children John (Kelcie), Stacia and Ethan Lydon of Spring Creek, grandchildren Cayson, Carmen and Claire Disney, Cicilia Gongas, Nolan and Maddux Lydon and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Chris in death were his Mother, Laura Gonzales and daughter, Christy Disney (Chance).

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1035 C Street, Elko, NV. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home, located at 895 Fairground Road, Elko, NV with a viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.