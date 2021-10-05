Cindy Ellison

December 17, 1957 – September 28, 2021

On September 28th 2021, Cindy Ellison, our beloved wife, mother, and grandma passed away suddenly in Salt Lake City, Utah from heart failure. She was born in Carson City December 17, 1957 to Wanda and Loren Heathman. She moved to Wells, Nevada as an infant and then moved to Elko when she was teen and attended Elko High School.

She married the love of her life, John Ellison, on November 10th, 1979. Together they had 4 children who she adored, John Jr., Billy, Michelle, and Nicole. Cindy was also a faithful employee to the Elko County Justice of the Peace for 33 years. She loved her job and co-workers as her second family. She was a pillar to the community and was involved in many organizations in Elko and the State of Nevada.

Cindy was a proud grandma and loved spending time being and talking with her grandkids. She loved traveling to Carson City with John while he was in Legislative Session. She was always quick to give a smile to everyone as well as a hug. Anyone who met Cindy never left as a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her mother Wanda Heathman, son John Ellison Jr., and sister, Martha Stratz. She is survived by her loving husband John Ellison, daughter Michelle(Mike) Mosley, Nicole(Keith) Beshea, and son Billy(Angela) Ellison, eight grandchildren, sisters Pat(Dennis) Calton, Laura(Cliff) McCrory and many nieces and nephews and her Ellison family.

We will miss her for the rest of our lives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday October 8, 2021 at the Elko County Convention Center with a celebration of life luncheon following afterwards. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the VFW Cross at P.O. Box 1266 Elko, Nevada 89803.