Cindy Ellison
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Cindy Ellison

December 17, 1957 – September 28, 2021

On September 28th 2021, Cindy Ellison, our beloved wife, mother, and grandma passed away suddenly in Salt Lake City, Utah from heart failure. She was born in Carson City December 17, 1957 to Wanda and Loren Heathman. She moved to Wells, Nevada as an infant and then moved to Elko when she was teen and attended Elko High School.

She married the love of her life, John Ellison, on November 10th, 1979. Together they had 4 children who she adored, John Jr., Billy, Michelle, and Nicole. Cindy was also a faithful employee to the Elko County Justice of the Peace for 33 years. She loved her job and co-workers as her second family. She was a pillar to the community and was involved in many organizations in Elko and the State of Nevada.

Cindy was a proud grandma and loved spending time being and talking with her grandkids. She loved traveling to Carson City with John while he was in Legislative Session. She was always quick to give a smile to everyone as well as a hug. Anyone who met Cindy never left as a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her mother Wanda Heathman, son John Ellison Jr., and sister, Martha Stratz. She is survived by her loving husband John Ellison, daughter Michelle(Mike) Mosley, Nicole(Keith) Beshea, and son Billy(Angela) Ellison, eight grandchildren, sisters Pat(Dennis) Calton, Laura(Cliff) McCrory and many nieces and nephews and her Ellison family.

We will miss her for the rest of our lives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday October 8, 2021 at the Elko County Convention Center with a celebration of life luncheon following afterwards. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the VFW Cross at P.O. Box 1266 Elko, Nevada 89803.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Elko County Convention Center
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a very sad when I found out that Cindy had passed. I worked with her at Vogue many years ago. She always had a smile for all. God Bless to John & family.
Pam McKnight
October 9, 2021
Prayers and love to the family! Cindy was one pf the most jovial people I have known!
Denise Martin
Friend
October 9, 2021
Adam and Jaime Laxalt
October 7, 2021
May you all be blessed with the Lord's Love as you continue to grieve. Condolences to the Ellison Family.
Pamela Jackson
Friend
October 7, 2021
I was just sitting here trying to think how long I have known you and Cindy all I can think of is a long long time, I remember when you and I met Cindy and Micki and you went on to marry Cindy. I am so sorry for your loss John Cindy was a great person the world is a better place with people like her in it. Keep it together old friend and God bless
william w tatman
Friend
October 6, 2021
I was just trying to figure out how long we have known each other, about 45 i recon so sorry John for your loss keep it together old friend i rember when you and i met Cindy and Micki a day or two ago lol take care John and God bless
William Tatman
October 6, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your other half. Cindy will always be remembered as bright sunshine whenever she entered a room and in our hearts
David and Nancy Blunt
Friend
October 6, 2021
John, sad news but I'll always remember her smile. So sorry for your loss.
Johnny Green
Other
October 6, 2021
Saddened to hear this news. Prayers for John and the family during this time of grief. Rejoice in peace blessed Cindy.
Greg Hayes
Friend
October 6, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Ellison family.. Cindy will be sorely missed by our whole community.
Paul and Monique Satonin
Friend
October 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking of the Ellison family during this very difficult time. May god bless you all. R.I.P Cindy you will be missed.
Gavaldon Family
October 5, 2021
A great lady, her beautiful smile will be missed greatly. Prayers for her family and friends. Such a great loss
Donna. Pappas
Friend
October 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Victor & Shellie Harrell
October 5, 2021
May you rest in peace, sweet lady.
Ursula & Albert Sindlinger
Friend
October 5, 2021
Cindy was one of the first individuals in met in the "system" when I began my 30+ years as an advocate and Executive Director at CADV. From the first meeting I knew I had a friend at the courthouse. I loved the time we shared both on and off the job. As I came to know the Ellison family, it was clear that Cindy was not just the woman behind the scene but the power. My heart aches for her family, especially John, who with Cindy was there during my loss in 2015 and 2016. Let your memories open your hearts to receive the strength Cindy will be sending from heaven.
Yvette Waters
Friend
October 5, 2021
Cindy was a delightful co-worker during my years at Justice Court. She was always smiling and had a kind word for her co-workers. Cindy shared so many beautiful stories of her family and was blessed to be loved by many. I will always remember her big smile and the love she showed me.
Donna Hopkins-Harrison
Work
October 5, 2021
We are so so sorry for your families loss, our deepest condolences go out to all of you. May God give you all the strength and peace at this time to grieve your loss. Love, hugs and prayers.
Barb and Loren Highland
October 5, 2021
John & Family We offer up our prayers & Condolences
Jim & Jennifer Hill
October 5, 2021
